WWE SmackDown Live Results (April 8, 2022): Gunther makes his main roster debut

What will Roman Reigns' next step be?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 09 April 2022 06:12 IST - Published: April, 09 2022 05:29 AM IST
...
...
Marcel Barthel is on the stage, now known as Ludwig Kaiser. He introduces the master of efficiency and elegance, Gunther.
...
Sami Zayn argues with Adam Pearce about the circumstances surrounding his match against Johnny Knoxville. He claims he will beat the next person who walks out of the men's locker room. It's Drew McIntyre.
...
...
Butch throws a temper tantrum after his loss. He attacks Ridge Holland before Sheamus calms him down.
...
...
Butch stomps on Woods' hands and kicks him in the head. He goes for another big boot but Woods catches him in a small package for the win.

Xavier Woods defeats Butch
...
Woods mounts a comeback with a clothesline and an enziguiri. He goes for a move through the ropes but is stopped by Butch.
...
Butch is hitting Woods with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. He is in control of this match.
...
...
Woods dropkicks Butch out of the ring and goes for a kick to the outside but suffers a suplex onto the apron.
...
Woods sends Butch into the turnbuckle before the Englishman fights back and uses joint manipulation to get the advantage. He stomps on Woods' elbow.
...
Butch lands a clothesline on Woods. He lays some vicious strikes before Woods recovers.
...
Kofi Kingston congratulates Fight Night on their first WrestleMania win. Woods says he doesn't have a 'Mania win. Kofi says Woods won when he won in 2019. The New Day claim that since WrestleMania was the season finale, all records are reset.
...
Butch vs. Xavier Woods
...
...
Sheamus and Ridge Holland are finally letting Butch off the leash, as he takes on Xavier Woods next.
...
...
...
...
Ronda says this fight is going to happen and Charlotte is going to scream 'I Quit' at WrestleMania Backlash.
...
Ronda wants a rematch against Charlotte at WrestleMania, in an I Quit Match. Flair interrupts her on the titantron and claims the Baddest Woman on the Planet is a myth before declining the challenge. She tells Ronda to get to the back of the line and calls her a b***h.
...
...
Ronda claims she made Charlotte tap out at WrestleMania but what matters is she lost. She says her mother told her that to be the best, she needs to beat everybody twice on her worst day. Ronda only beat Charlotte once.
...
...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. Kayla Braxton welcomes the fans to the show and brings out Ronda Rousey.

