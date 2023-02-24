Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 24, 2023): Jimmy Uso calls out Jey

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 25, 2023 06:53 IST

Check out what's happening live on WWE SmackDown.

Moss tags in but Gunther is all over him. Gunther hits Moss with a powerbomb and pins him.

Imperium def. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Moss

As Drew Mcintyre makes his way down to the ring, the Viking Raiders attack him from behind. Sheamus comes out to back his buddy up. Srowman and Ricochet also help to clear out the Raiders.

Ricochet finally manages to tag out. Strowman comes in on fire and steamrolls Kaiser. He then turns his attention Vinci and tosses him out of the ring. It's Strowman and Gunther going back and forth now.

We're back from the break and Ricochet is still isolated. Gunther tags in and chops Ricochet but we see Drew McIntyre coming out onto the entrance ramp.

Imperium end up taking down Ricochet on the apron while the referee is distracted.

Imperium vs Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Vinci and Moss start the match. Moss has been on a good run recently despite his loss against Gunther last week and takes control of the match early. Ricochet tags in but now Vinci taes control. Ludwig Kaiser tags in and he's all over the 'human highlight reel'. Kaiser antagonises Strowman by slapping him across the face.

We catch up with Jimmy Uso backstage as he enters the building. He says that he wants to meet Jey inside the ring tonight.

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, it's the fallout from Elimination Chamber as edge closer to WrestleMania.
