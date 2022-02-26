×
WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 25th, 2022): Kofi Kingston & Big E defeat Los Lotharios

What happened on WWE SmackDown tonight?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 26 February 2022 07:10 IST - Published: February, 26 2022 06:47 AM IST
The Usos talk about the contract signing later in the night between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. They proceed to insult The Viking Raiders before they get attacked by them.
Sam Roberts introduces The Usos as his guests. 
E delivers a Belly-to-belly on Humberto on the outside. Kofi eats a boot from Angel for a two count. Angel heads to the rope as E is about to run over Humberto with the ATV, which creates a distraction for Kofi to capitalize. Kofi and E hit the Midnight hour on Angel to pick up the win.

Big E & Kofi Kingston defeat Los Lotharios via Pinfall
Humberto and E are the legal men as the latter delivers a few belly-to-belly suplexes followed by a Splash. He picks Humberto for the Big Ending but another distraction from Angel helps Humberto hit a Superkick. Angel tags himself in but runs into a Urinage from E. E tags in Kofi and they take down Angel for a two count.
Humberto makes the tag and two deliver a unique slingshot move slamming Kofi onto the mat. Kofi manages to create some separation from Angel and makes the tag.
Back from the break, Kofi is in a tree of woe position as Humberto hits a dropkick to his face for a two count. Humberto puts Kofi in a headlock.
Angel provides a distraction that helps Humberto to knock Kofi off the apron. Humberto tags in Angel and they first take out E and then smash Kofi back first into the ring apron. Lotharios are in control as we head to a commercial break.
E returns a few punches of his own and tags in Kofi, who lands an assisted leg drop.
Kofi goes for an early cover but Humberto kicks out at 2. Kofi makes the tag and they deliver splashes on Humberto for another two-count. E applies the abdominal stretch on Humberto but the latter fights back with punches.
Kofi kicks things off with Humberto.
Los Lotharios vs Big E & Kofi Kingston
Backstage Adam Pearce informs Sonya Deville that due to her actions tonight, she'll face Ronda Rousey next week one-on-one.
Flair says she's gonna make Rousey scream for mercy and tap out at WrestleMania and the upside for that is Rousey would get to work on baby number 2. It all turns out a ruse as Sonya Deville attacks Rousey from behind and Flair smashes Rousey's knees into the ringpost multiple times. Deville tries to attack her more but Rousey fights back.
Cole then asks Rousey about Charlotte Flair's attack on Rousey at Elimination Chamber. Before Rousey could answer, Flair interrupts her.
Cole asks how does she feel about winning the Rumble. Rousey says she doesn't dwell on past accomplishments and is already looking to become the first to tap out Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.
Michael Cole asks Rousey why she returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Rousey says she injured one arm followed by another, then she got pregnant and as soon as she found out her due date, she was determined to be at the Royal Rumble and win the whole thing.
Ronda Rousey kicks off SmackDown.
SmackDown kicks off with a replay of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' story so far.
Welcome everyone to our live coverage of WWE SmackDown. Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the action and highlights right here.
As WWE gets underway on the road to WrestleMania, the show tonight will be packed. With only a few weeks until the biggest show of the year, there will be a lot to see as they build up the storylines.

WrestleMania 38 contract signing for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn celebrates his WWE Intercontinental Championship win

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Ronda Rousey to appear

