What is @notsam doing on #SmackDown, and what is everyone doing with their hands?@WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/6FOXoynjzw— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
Get in lads! 🙌@WWEBigE@TrueKofi#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pw5HDNA0iI— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 26, 2022
.@WWEBigE & @TrueKofi go toe-to-toe with #LosLotharios! #SmackDown @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/3u6CgItOIJ— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
.@TrueKofi & @WWEBigE PLANT @AngelGarzaWwe! 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/s3Mw8m3zPn— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
HE'LL DO IT! HE'S A MAN OF HIS WORD!#SmackDown @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/VfCNhl8oHX— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
😂😂😂😂 @PatMcAfeeShow doesn't forget. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kh6cTt09ms— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 26, 2022
No pants Friday! 🤣#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Gme4Hi3eVJ— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 26, 2022
FEEL THE POWER #SmackDown @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/5FEHgPT0j9— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
Kiss Cam! 💋@AngelGarzaWwe@humberto_wwe#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fUUgywctTA— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 26, 2022
Per @ScrapDaddyAP, it's @SonyaDevilleWWE vs. @RondaRousey (in her first match on SmackDown EVER) NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/NJeXoeHd5x— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 26, 2022
.@SonyaDevilleWWE goes one on one with @RondaRousey NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown?!?!@ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/3zgjWJsuPD— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
.@RondaRousey gets an unexpected interruption from @MsCharlotteWWE & @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/MvEYWGypQa— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
All hell has broken loose! 😳#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZwKqWwLFCy— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 26, 2022
"Why is it that you're such a failure?" - @SonyaDevilleWWE to @RondaRousey #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oz67HBYzSW— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 26, 2022
"I actually showed you a lot of mercy." - @MsCharlotteWWE to @RondaRousey #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/P8TT3eRPJb— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 26, 2022
"For the first time in your life you're going to scream for mercy and tap out!" - @MsCharlotteWWE to @RondaRousey #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Cvtz21EXRY— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 26, 2022
There can be only one! ☝️#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DpiVnQO9Zx— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 26, 2022
🚨 WE ARE LIVE! 🚨— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 26, 2022
🎶 Are you ready for a good time? 🎶
Switch over to BT Sport 1 HD now for #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uGinmgJYbV
BREAKING NEWS: @DMcIntyreWWE will face @BaronCorbinWWE tonight on #SmackDown! @MeganMorantWWE pic.twitter.com/9ifAm2j6Nb— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2022
Join Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs and enjoy all of life’s adventures in the all-new @Toyota #Tundra #ad pic.twitter.com/XtdkMkZvtY— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar sign the contract for their Winner Take All clash, @SamiZayn celebrates his #ICTitle win, and much more! Here is tonight's #SmackDown preview presented by the all-new @Toyota Tundra. pic.twitter.com/r4wgYB8bcS— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2022
