WWE SmackDown Results: New Tag Team formed; Superstar beats former champion in debut match

Ronda Rousey kicked off SmackDown and said that she had planned to come back and win the Royal Rumble after her leave. She brought up that her own mother was the first person to black belt in Judo as a single mother, and Ronda herself became the first-ever woman to secure the UFC Championship.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown #WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE @RondaRousey "For the first time in your life, you are going to scream for mercy and TAP OUT." "For the first time in your life, you are going to scream for mercy and TAP OUT."#SmackDown #WrestleMania @MsCharlotteWWE @RondaRousey https://t.co/DDE0WbPzMC

Charlotte came out and made fun of Ronda, telling her to go back for another vacation while Sonya Deville attacked Rousey from behind. Charlotte joined in and dragged Rousey down from the apron and hit her knee against the ring post a few times before Ronda managed to toss Deville away with a Judo throw, causing them to retreat.

Backstage on SmackDown, Adam Pierce was shocked about Sonya getting involved in Charlotte and Ronda's match and said that because of that and at Rousey's request, Deville would have to face her in a match next week.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 25th, 2022): The New Day vs. Los Lotharios

The New Day came out in an ATV, and it was Kofi's gift to Big E for his birthday, which is next week. Kofi and Humberto kicked off the match, and tags were made early with the New Day in control. Big E had Humberto locked in a hold before going for a double-team move.

Kingston was back and got a near fall before we headed for a break. Back on the show, The Lotharios isolated Kofi in the ring before Kingston came out with a dropkick and made the tag.

The New Day were sent outside after Kofi tagged back in and Angel hit a big dive on Kingston before being distracted by Big E's ATV. The distraction let the New Day get back in control, but Garza managed to turn it around in the ring and set up for the finish.

Big E threatened to run Humberto over with the ATV at ringside, and the distraction allowed Kofi and E to pick up the win in the ring with a Midnight Hour.

Result: The New Day def. Los Lotharios

Grade: B

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha