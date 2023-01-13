Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results (January 13, 2023): Liv Morgan

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 13, 2023 09:34 PM EDT

Check out all the live action from WWE SmackDown right here.

"Roman Reigns is in awe of you, Sami Zayn!" Michael Cole highlights the comment from Paul Heyman that got the Honorary Uce pumped for this match tonight. Can Sami defeat his former best friend? 

Sonya cracks Charlotte Flair in the skull with a steel chair! Somehow the Queen shrugs it off and launches Sonya over some crates!

Backstage, Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair are brawling. Sonya tried to get a rematch with the SmackDown Women's Champion approved, but was denied by Adam Pearce. 

It looks like this is Sonya's idea to get the match going.

Raquel avoids the table and a splash from Liv, finishing her off with the Tejana Bomb!

Raquel Rodriguez defeats Liv Morgan via pinfall. 

With Raquel down, Liv pulls out a table. This isn't a No DQ match, so...won't this cause a disqualification? What's Liv doing?

Morgan sends Raquel over the top rope with a clothesline, proving she won't have any trouble eliminating her at the Royal Rumble! Raquel drags her to the floor but is driven face-first into the ring post and steps.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has Raquel Rodriguez on the backfoot for a moment. However, one clothesline is all it takes for Rodriguez to turn things around.

Backstage, Gunther states that he'll be in the Royal Rumble, looking to clear the field and go onto WrestleMania! 

Sami Zayn meets Kevin Owens backstage and blames him for all the issues that he's having with The Bloodline. Since losing to Cena and KO, Sami's been on the outs with the Bloodline and he's trying to make it up to his Tribal Chief. Owens says he was minding his own business until The Bloodline started showing up on RAW. It's not his fault Roman's putting Sami in the line of fire. 

Bray is sitting in his old Wyatt Family rocking chair. He says he's the color red in a world full of black and white. He's the Eater of Worlds. He is Uncle Howdy, he is him! He's Bray Wyatt. As far as who LA Knight is, it doesn't matter. But he should run. We then see the return of the classic Wyatt Family cutaway!

Bray Wyatt's here! What's the mysterious monster got in store for us, and LA Knight, tonight?

That argument was intense between Sheamus and Drew. Makes sense considering their history, but Jesus. I wouldn't want to be Pearce. 

We get a vignette of the Viking Raiders calling out Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. We cut back to the Banger Bros in Adam Pearce's office. McIntyre wants the Raiders, but Sheamus wants the Usos and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. They're chopping each other back and forth while arguing.

Pearce has an answer. Next week there's a tag team tournament to determine The Usos' new contenders. Drew and Sheamus's first-round bout will be against The Raiders. They chop Pearce in the back and chest to thank him. I love these guys.

Despite fighting from behind for the majority of the bout, Nox rocks Li with the World's Shiniest Wizard!

Tegan Nox defeats Xia Li via pinfall. 

Xia Li has Tegan Nox on the mat early. Both of these Superstars had incredible runs in NXT but have struggled to find their feet on SmackDown. A strong Rumble performance could change that. 

Raquel Rodriguez is backstage with Liv Morgan bragging about being future Royal Rumble winners. Rodriguez feels disrespected by Liv, who reacts by slapping her across the face! That's not a great idea.

We've got singles action next, as Xia Li looks to take on recent acquisition Tegan Nox!

Kross asks Rey if he hates Dominik for not living up to his standards, or himself for failing Dominik. Mysterio attacks Kross, but Scarlet trips him up. 

Kross traps Rey in the Kross Jacket, choking out the legend. 

Mysterio speaks about his issues over the holidays, with Dominik trying to ruin Christmas. He says he's trying to ignore his son and look at a win at the Royal Rumble. Before he can continue, Karrion Kross and Scarlet enter the ring.

WWE gives us a current lineup for the Rumble's participants. So far, we see Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Ricochet, and Kofi Kingston. 
 

Rey Mysterio is out next! What's the legendary luchador got in store for us?

Backstage, Paul Heyman meets Sami Zayn and tells him The Bloodline isn't here. Roman Reigns wants him to handle Kevin Owens by himself, and Sami vows to do so. 

Strowman chases Gunther up top but has his head bounced off the ring post. Following that, he picks a nearly unconscious Strowman up for the powerbomb! 

Gunther defeats Braun Strowman via pinfall. 

A devastating lariat that would've normally put any regular wrestler down only drops Braun for a two-count! Gunther goes up for a dive, but can't put his challenger away! What does he have to do?

Gunther locks in an armbar, but Strowman picks him up with arm! Injured shoulder or not, Braun Strowman is a true freak of nature!

Strowman fires up only to be attacked by Imperium, who were sent to the back by Gunther before the bout. He fights out the corner, though, to catch Gunther with a one-armed powerslam! 1-2-no!!!

Gunther is wrenching the shoulder of the Monster Among Men. He goes for a powerslam, but is too damaged to keep Gunther up. Gunther continues to zero in on the target.

Michael Cole mentions CBS and ESPSN praising Gunther over recent years. 

During the break, Gunther manages to damage Strowman's already weakened shoulder. The Intercontinental Champ has Strowman on his back and gripping at his arm.

Strowman bowls over Gunther on the floor! All aboard! The champion is off his feet and struggling with the sheer brute force of his challenger.

Michael Cole says Braun Strowman's boots are custom Green Bay Packers gear inspired by an eight-year-old fan of Strowman's who tragically lost his life in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

We're kicking the night off with the Intercontinental Championship! These two have been butting heads for quite some time. It's time for Gunther to get these hands!

It's time for SmackDown! Will Braun Strowman defeat the unbeatable Gunther for the Intercontinental Title? Will Sami Zayn prove himself against Kevin Owens?! Time to find out! 
