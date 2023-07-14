WWE SmackDown Live Results (July 14, 2023): Huge title match, Jey Uso wants revenge

Check out what happened live on WWE SmackDown right here.
MAIN EVENT JEY USO MFS.#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/50r0UKOU8b— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 15, 2023
Bayley carrying around Shotzi's hair that she cut off. 💀#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/LmZMtr1Nsq— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 15, 2023
"Damage CTRL's insufferable Bayley!"— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 15, 2023
LMAOO Michael Cole doesn't mince his words. 🤣#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/bClZq7OlDk
Pretty Deadly get the W!#SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/yJqZwKzRLj— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 15, 2023
We ain't stopping at 10! #SmackDown #WWE @WWESheamus @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/4DWAvuibyZ— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 15, 2023
Thoughts on Pretty Deadly's main roster run so far? #SmackDown #WWEpic.twitter.com/FTyqPNMWNm— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 15, 2023