  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (July 14, 2023): Huge title match, Jey Uso wants revenge
WWE SmackDown Live Results (July 14, 2023): Huge title match, Jey Uso wants revenge

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 15, 2023 06:46 IST

Check out what happened live on WWE SmackDown right here.

06:46 (IST)15 JUL 2023

We have a Fatal-4-Way US title invitational next. The winner advances to the final in two weeks time.

06:40 (IST)15 JUL 2023

06:39 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Jey dumps Solo out of the ring, and Paul Heyman is now trapped with Jey inside the ring. Jey superkicks Heyman and the Wiseman goes down. Jey grabs a steel chair, but Solo comes in to make the save. 

06:36 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Solo says what happened to Jimmy is all Jey's fault. He adds that he won't forgive Jey either. The segment now breaks into a physical altercation.

06:36 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Heyman adds that Jey Uso's parents will never forgive him for what he did. He adds that Roman Reigns will never forgive Jey. Solo now asks for the mic.

06:34 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Paul Heyman and Solo make their way down to the ring. Heyman says Roman will be back next week to discuss the rules of engagement. Heyman adds that he knows Jey Uso is angry now but lacks any self-awareness and adds that what happened to Jimmy is all his fault.

06:30 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Jey says he respects his family's heritage, but he doesn't respect Roman Reigns and his "little brother" Solo Sikoa. He also sends a warning to Paul Heyman. 

06:30 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Jey Uso is out next. He says he and Jimmy Uso were inseparable when they were growing up. He says they have a special connection as twins. He adds that when Jimmy is hurt, he's hurt too, but he never thought his own family would hurt Jimmy.

06:22 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Shotzi appears on the Titantron in a pre-recorded video. She says she isn't scared just because Bayley cut off a chunk of her hair. She says she's ready to take back control and shaves off some of her own hair with an electric razor.

06:20 (IST)15 JUL 2023

With the referee distracted, Bayley sends Zelina throat-first into the middle rope. Bayley follows it up with the Rose Plant and pins Zelina Vega.

Bayley def. Zelina Vega

06:19 (IST)15 JUL 2023

06:19 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Bayley vs Zelina Vega

Bayley jumps Zelina from behind before the bell rang. But Zelina fights back almost immediately and heads up top. She hits Bayley with a Meteora off the middle rope and follows it up with a cutter for a two-count.

06:16 (IST)15 JUL 2023

06:12 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Bayley and IYO SKY approach Adam Pearce backstage. Charlotte had just told Pearce that she was leaving the building but changed her mind after seeing that SKY was still looking to cash in her MITB contract.

06:10 (IST)15 JUL 2023

We get a short recap of what happened last week at the trial of Roman Reigns, with Jimmy Uso ending up in the hospital. Jey Uso got some revenge on Jimmy's part before challenging Roman for SummerSlam.

06:02 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Grayson Waller is interviewed next. He says everyone is impressed with him, including The Rock. He adds that he isn't surprised that he has a chance of a title shot already as part of tonight's United States Championship invitational.

05:59 (IST)15 JUL 2023

05:59 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Prince with a genius move under pressure as he takes off the turnbuckle cover. Holland charges and gets sidestepped, and he charges into the exposed turnbuckle. Prince now covers him for the win.

Pretty Deadly def. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

05:58 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Ridge Holland finally tags back in and he batters Pretty Deadly. He suplexes Prince into WIlson. Holland now has Prince isolated in the ring and hits him with a Fisherman Buster for a nearfall. He follows it up with a sideslam but Wilson breaks it up. Sheamus is back in the ring and hits Wilson with a Brogue Kick.

05:55 (IST)15 JUL 2023

We're back from the break, and Pretty Deadly is all over Sheamus. They've taken control of the match during the break. Elton Prince smashes into Sheamus with a running elbow strike. Prince tags in and continues the punishment. Pretty Deadly is taking turns to trade tags and work on Sheamus.

05:53 (IST)15 JUL 2023

05:53 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Sheamus is all over Kit Wilson. He lays into Wilson with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran as Prince gets chopped.

05:51 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Pretty Deadly

Sheamus and Elton Prince start things off. Prince rolls out of the ring before Sheamus can get his hands on him. Sheamus tosses Wilson into the ring instead. Holland tags in, and Prince is now the legal man. Holland gets isolated by both Wilson and Prince. He breaks free after a double back-body drop and tags out.

05:49 (IST)15 JUL 2023

05:48 (IST)15 JUL 2023

As Pretty Deadly makes the entrance, the duo debuts their new entrance music.

05:42 (IST)15 JUL 2023

UP NEXT: The Brawling Brutes are out as Sheamus and Ridge Holland take on Pretty Deadly.

05:41 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Jey Uso is in the building tonight but there's no word on Jimmy Uso.

05:39 (IST)15 JUL 2023

If Bianca wins, it looks like we're going to get Bianca vs. Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

05:38 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Charlotte Flair interrupts Bianca's promo and makes her way down to the ring. She says that Bianca's promo even fired her up. She adds that we're in Flair country tonight and says she's next in line after tonight's title match.

05:35 (IST)15 JUL 2023

SmackDown kicks off with Bianca Belair. She says it's hard to be patient while she's waiting for another title shot. She said she's had to jump through hoops all along. However, she makes a bold prediction and adds that tonight's her night for vengeance and to win her title back.

05:33 (IST)15 JUL 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown.
