  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (June 23, 2023): The Bloodline crashes and burns, Title unification match
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 24, 2023 07:01 IST

Check out the live results from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown!

07:01 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Charlotte Flair takes Lacey Evans down with a big boot. She now locks in the Figure 4 and forces Lacey Evans to tap out.

Charlotte Flair def. Lacey Evans

07:00 (IST)24 JUN 2023

07:00 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Charlotte Flair vs Lacey Evans

Charlotte takes Lacey Evans down early and then boots her in the head. Flair then hits Evans with a series of chops. Evans hits back and heads to the middle rope. She misses with her moonsault and Charlotte is back in control. Evans goes face-first into the turnbuckle.

06:50 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Street Profits double-team Elton Prince again but Kit Wilson breaks up the pin attempt. Dawkins takes out Wilson at ringside. Street Profits go to finish Prince off but Wilson pushes Montez Ford off the top rope. Prince now rolls Dawkins over for the win.

Pretty Deadly def. Street Profits

06:48 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Back from the break and Kit Wilson has taken control of the match. He hits Montez Ford with a backdrop from the top rope. Both men tag out. Dawkins comes in hot and he's all over Prince. He takes Prince down with a spinning elbow and follows it up with a flurry of offence. Nearfall!

06:43 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Pretty Deadly vs Street Profits

Kit Wilson and Montez Ford start things off. Street Profits dominate the opening stages of the match. Dawkins tags in and takes Wilson down. Elon Prince now tags in and Pretty Deadly double-teams Dawkins. Prince heads to the middle rope and leaps off. Dawkins catches Prince with a right hand and takes him down. Montez Ford tags in and sends Wilson crashing over the top rope. Montez now tries on Prince's top before Street Profits dive over the ropes and take out Wilson and Prince.

06:35 (IST)24 JUN 2023

06:35 (IST)24 JUN 2023

We have tag-team action up next as Pretty Deadly take on Street Profits.

06:34 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Pretty Deadly now run down the opponents they beat in last week's gauntlet match to become #1 contenders for a tag team title shot. Street Profits' music hits and they interrupt the segment. 

06:32 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Elton Prince declares that the Grayson Waller Effect is better than the KO Show. He now calls out KO and Sami Zayn, saying they are busy bickering and trying to fit their egos on the same team. He now declares that Pretty Deadly will still be running the tag team division in 10 years.

06:31 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Pretty Deadly are guests on this week's edition of the Grayson Waller Effect.

06:21 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Rousey and Baszler call out Raquel Rodriguez, who was on commentary. Raquel says she wants  a rematch and Liv is back! She comes out and down to the ring!

06:20 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Alba Fyre leaps off the top rope and breaks it up with a Swanton bomb. Fyre and Dawn go for a double team but fail. Rousey and Baszler lock in simultaneous submission holds and pick up the win. That was a great effort from Fyre and Dawn, but it just wasn't enough.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey win

06:18 (IST)24 JUN 2023

We're back from the break. Alba Fyre takes Rousey down with a dropkick and creates an opening. Baszler tags in and cuts Fyre off before she can make the tag. Fyre boots Baszler away and makes the tag. Isla Dawn comes in hot and she's all over Baszler and takes out Rousey on the apron.

06:12 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey vs Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre [Title unification match]

Shayna Baszler and Alba Fyre start things off. Fyre forces Baszler to tag out. Fyre and Dawn are all over Ronda Rousey now. They get a nearfall as Alba Fyre now turns her attention to Ronda Rousey. Baszler interferes from ringside now to buy her team an opening.

06:09 (IST)24 JUN 2023

We have the women's tag title unification bout next with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey taking on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

06:07 (IST)24 JUN 2023

06:06 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Adam Pearce and Sheamus are there to check on Solo. Pearce wants a word with Heyman while Sheamus walks out and challenges Solo to a match later tonight.

06:06 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Solo SIkoa and Paul Heyman are walking backstage. Solo clearly isn't in a good mood. He sees Ridge Holland and takes him out with a Samoan Spike.

06:00 (IST)24 JUN 2023

LA Knight tries to unmask Rey Mysterio after the match, but Santos Escobar chases him away.

06:00 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Mysterio goes for a second 619 but LA Knight catches hold of him. He can't hit a backdrop but hits the Blunt Force Trauma instead! 1-2-3! LA Knight wins.... this has to be one of the biggest scalps of his career.

LA Knight def. Rey Mysterio

05:58 (IST)24 JUN 2023

The fans are split here and just a testament to how popular LA Knight has become. Rey goes for a moonsault but gets caught in midair. The WWE legend turns it into a DDT instead and gets a two-count.

05:57 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Back from the break, LA Knight is still in control. He takes Rey down with a neckbreaker. Mysterio hits back with a senton and takes to the air, hitting a crossbody for a two-count.

05:54 (IST)24 JUN 2023

05:53 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Rey Mysterio vs LA Knight

LA Knight is dominating the opening moments of this match. LA Knight takes Rey down with a shoulder charge following an opening flurry of offense. Rey hits back and quickly nails a 619. LA Knight manages to roll under the ropes, but Rey hits a baseball slide dropkick, and LA Knight crashes out to the floor.

05:50 (IST)24 JUN 2023

05:45 (IST)24 JUN 2023

We have singles action up next as Rey Mysterio wrestles the one and only LA Knight, yeah!

05:42 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Jey adds that at Money In The Bank, Solo and Roman will be welcomed to the Uso penitentiary.

05:42 (IST)24 JUN 2023

The Usos say that Roman is their family and they can always forgive him, but they can't forgive Paul Heyman, the biggest snake of them all. Jimmy says Paul Heyman always says he has the utmost respect for them and their family, but he drove a wedge in their family.

05:40 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Jey takes the mic first. He says he's feeling good after what went down last week. He adds that family always has to stick together and Jimmy says that Jey made the right choice. Jey says that he stil loves his cousin Roman Reigns but after 3 years of doing his bidding, they aren't happy with being disrespected.

05:37 (IST)24 JUN 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. The show kicks off with The Usos making their way down to the ring.
