WWE SmackDown Live Results (June 9, 2023): Jey Uso set for title shot, New title belt unveiled, Charlotte Flair returns

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 10, 2023 06:39 IST

Find out what happened this week on WWE SmackDown live!

06:39 (IST)10 JUN 2023

Paul Heyman is backstage with Jey Usp. He's trying to bribe Jey back into the Bloodline. Heyman says Jey Uso will be on the flight with Roman and Solo to London. He also says there will be a title celebration after Jey Uso wins the US title. Jey doesn't understand why Paul is so happy. He says if he is back in The Bloodline, Heyman will be out.

06:35 (IST)10 JUN 2023

Asuka goes for the mist but Charlotte is one step ahead of her. She ducks and sends Asuka face-first into the podium, forcing Asuka to back off.

06:34 (IST)10 JUN 2023

Charlotte Flair says no one respects Asuka more than she does but she wants that new title belt. Asuka accepts the challenge and Charlotte wants the match to be made official.

06:33 (IST)10 JUN 2023

Adam Pearce tells Charlotte that she needs to get in line. Charlotte hits back saying she doesn't wait in line and that she made the line.

06:31 (IST)10 JUN 2023

As Adam Pearce presents the new title belt to Asuka, Charlotte Flair's music hits and The Queen makes her return to WWE SmackDown.

Asuka is set to be awarded with a new title belt after the break.

Scarlett shows up at ringside after the match and blinds AJ with some sort of red powder. Karrion Kross now locks in the Kross Jacket.

06:23 (IST)10 JUN 2023

Bayley tries to play possum but it doesn't work. Michin takes her out with a right hand. Bayley finds an opening and nails Michin with the Roseplant and pins her.

Bayley def. Michin

06:21 (IST)10 JUN 2023

Bayley vs Michin (MITB qualifier)

Bayley gets the jump on Michin early, and the match spills to ringside. Bayley now jaw-jacks with AJ Styles and gets distracted, giving Michin the opening she needed. Michin takes Bayley out with a tope suicida. The match heads back inside the squared circle, and Michin is in control so far. She nails Bayley with a DDT and gets a nearfall.

We have another MITB qualifier up next as Bayley takes on Michin.

Before Fyre and Dawn get a chance to talk, Ronda Rousey's music hits. Ronda and Shayna come down to the ring and challenge the NXT Champs to a title vs title match. Dawn and Fyre accept before attacking the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Fyre and Dawn get the upper hand on Shayna Baszler, and she has to be dragged out of the ring by Ronda Rousey.

Back from the break, Kayla Braxton is in the ring. She welcomes Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, to the ring.

Sami Zayn walks up to Jey Uso backstage. He says he could have still been in The Bloodline with Jey Uso if it hadn't been for The Tribal Chief. Sami said he tried to keep things together like Jey Uso until Roman made him go against his own brother like he's doing with Jey. Sami wants Jey to win the US Title tonight to send a message to The Bloodline.

Back from the commercial break, it's Santos Escobar who picks up the win. Santos celebrates his win with the rest of the LWO.

Mustafa Ali vs Santos Escobar

LA Knight is on commentary for this one. Santos and Ali go back and forth. Ali has been on a good run recently, despite being mauled by  Gunther. The start of the match is pretty even, with the opening segment seeing the superstars going back and forth.

We have a MITB qualification match next. Ali vs Escobar.

Heyman accuses Jimmy of being the hothead and tells Jey that he doesn't need to go against the family just because of his brother. Heyman also offers Jey Uso a US Title shot in exchange for coming back to the fold. Jey accepts the title shot but doesn't shake Paul Heyman's hand.

The Usos music hits and Jey Uso comes down to the ring. He can't believe Solo attacked Jimmy Uso last week on SmackDown. He admonishes Solo. Paul Heyman takes the mic and says if anyone is to blame for what happened, it was Jimmy Uso.

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. The show kicks off with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman coming down to the ring.
