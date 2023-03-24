Create
Live

WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 24, 2023): Cody Rhodes confronted by Bloodline member

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 25, 2023 06:13 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown.

topic-thumbnail

06:13 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Rey Mysterio is out next. We see his wife and daughter at ringside. Mysterio will go one on one with LA Knight.

06:10 (IST)25 MAR 2023

06:10 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Charlotte Flair is out next. She says that she doesn't fear Rhea Ripley and instead, she respects her. The fans are "what"-ing Charlotte Flair and she isn't having any of it. She says she has her insecurities like everyone else. She adds that she loves her dad and is continuing the greatest legacy in sports entertainment.

05:58 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Paul Heyman tells Cody that he needs to get ready to wrestle Solo Sikoa next week. Heyman also informs Cody that Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown next week. Cody responds that he managed to beat Seth Rollins with half his body hanging off and wasn't afraid of Solo. He adds that Solo isn't ready.

05:57 (IST)25 MAR 2023

05:54 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Kaiser goes for an uppercut off the middle rope and Cody almost hits the Cross Rhodes. Kaiser breaks free and Cody hits a Cody Cutter instead. Cody now nails Kaiser with a Cross Rhodes and pins him.

Cody Rhodes def. Ludwig Kaiser

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are now entering the ring. Heyman says Cody is owed an apology.

05:52 (IST)25 MAR 2023

We're back from the break and both men are down. They make their way back to their feet and continue to unload on each other. Cody gets the better of the exchange and knocks Kaiser down. He follows it up with a powerslam for a 2-count.

05:48 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Cody seems to be favouring his arm here but he's still trying to fight back. Kaiser has looked good so far. Cody launches Kaiser out to the apron and catches him with a Disaster Kick. Cody looks for a Cross Rhodes but Solo Sikoa is out now and coming down to the ring. Kaiser catches Cody with a chop block and takes him down.

05:44 (IST)25 MAR 2023

We're back from the break and Kaiser has taken control of the match. Kaiser has Cody reeling in the corner. He heads out to ringside and goes to work Cody's knee, but Cody fights back and attacks Kaiser at ringside. Back in the ring, Rhodes goes for the Cody Cutter but is cut off.

05:40 (IST)25 MAR 2023

05:39 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

This is Cody Rhodes' first match on SmackDown in seven years. He makes a strong start, taking control of the match early. We see Paul Heyman making his way down the ramp to scout Cody ahead of WrestleMania.

05:35 (IST)25 MAR 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. The show kicks off with Cody Rhodes! Cody makes his way down to the ring, dressed to wrestle.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online