  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (May 26, 2023): More tension in The Bloodline, Huge title match

WWE SmackDown Live Results (May 26, 2023): More tension in The Bloodline, Huge title match

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 27, 2023 07:30 IST

Check out the WWE SmackDown Live Results right here.

07:30 (IST)27 MAY 2023

07:29 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Thanks for joining our live coverage of WWE SmackDown. Join us later tonight for WWE Night of Champions live from Saudi Arabia.

07:29 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Roman holds up the tag title belts as SmackDown goes off the air. Jimmy Uso looks livid in the corner.

07:28 (IST)27 MAY 2023

KO hits Roman with a Stunner, and it's a melee. Solo Sikoa joins the fray and clears the ring. When the dust settles, Jimmy Uso reluctantly hands the title belts over to Roman Reigns after being coaxed by his brother Jey.

07:26 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Jimmy Uso snaps and calls himself the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns' music hits immediately. He comes down to the ring and Sami tells him the Bloodline are over.

07:24 (IST)27 MAY 2023

KO has something to say. He says that Sami has been right about everything all along, and The Usos deserve better than how they have been treated recently. KO says that Roman may be the head of the table, but The Usos are the heart of the table.

07:21 (IST)27 MAY 2023

The Usos say that KO and Sami need to deal with them before they deal with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

07:21 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Kevin Owens and Sami are in the ring for The KO Show. KO invites Roman Reigns out, but it's Paul Heyman out first. Heyman says Roman Reigns only comes out when he wants to. The Usos' music hits at this point, and they come down to the ring.

07:05 (IST)27 MAY 2023

07:03 (IST)27 MAY 2023

The finish of the match sees Styles hitting Karrion Kross with the Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win.

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

07:00 (IST)27 MAY 2023

We're back from the break as Kross takes Styles down with a back elbow. He now locks in a chokehold, but Styles hits back with an enziguri. Styles follows it up with a sliding forearm and then an Ushigoroshi.

06:55 (IST)27 MAY 2023

AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross hits AJ Styles with a suplex early on in the match, but Styles soon takes control. The latter unleashes a series of chops in the corner and follows it up with a forearm. 

Styles looks for an early Phenomenal Forearm, but Scarlett grabs his leg from ringside. Michin is out to stop Scarlett from getting involved.

06:49 (IST)27 MAY 2023

06:48 (IST)27 MAY 2023

AJ Styles will be in action next as he faces Karrion Kross days ahead of his World Heavyweight Title shot against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

06:43 (IST)27 MAY 2023

LA Knight heads to the middle rope. He leaps off but eats a suplex from Rick Boogs. Boogs plants LA Knight face-first into the mat and tosses him across the ring.
Boogs looks for the pump handle slam, but LA Knight rakes the eyes. Knight now hits the BFT to pick up the win.

LA Knight def. Rick Boogs

06:41 (IST)27 MAY 2023

LA Knight vs Rick Boogs

After turning on his own tag partner last week, LA Knight has to wrestle him today. LA Knight is in control early on as Street Profits watch on from commentary. Knight takes Boogs down but misses with a knee drop.

06:33 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Bianca says that she's no longer looking for a match, but she's looking for a fight at Night of Champions. Asuka's music hits, and she attacks Bianca from behind. 

Asuka has an armbar locked in but WWE officials are out to separate the two superstars.

06:31 (IST)27 MAY 2023

06:31 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Bianca Belair is out next, and she addresses her title match with Asuka. She says that instead of asking her for a title match, Asuka misted and humiliated her in front of her family and friends.

06:23 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Adonis briefly takes control of the match. Grimes hits a hurricanrana and follows it with a Cave In to Adonis and pins him. Another win for Cameron Grimes.

Cameron Grimes def. Ashante 'Thee' Adonis

06:21 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Ashante ''Thee' Adonis vs Cameron Grimes

Grimes takes Adonis down with head scissors and follows it up with a kick to the head. Top Dolla grabs his foot from the ringside and helps Adonis take control.

06:20 (IST)27 MAY 2023

We have singles action up next as Cameron Grimes takes on Ashante ''Thee' Adonis.

06:10 (IST)27 MAY 2023

There's some miscommunication between Bayley and SKY. IYO dropkicks Shotzi but doesn't see Raquel rolling Bayley up for the win.

Raquel and Shotzi def. Damage CTRL

06:09 (IST)27 MAY 2023

We're back from the break, and Bayley has poked Shotzi in the eye to take control for her team. Damage CTRL double team Shotzi, but Raquel breaks up the cover.  

Shotzi hits back with an Overhook Suplex. The babyfaces go for a double team, but Bayley knocks Shotzi off the apron.

06:02 (IST)27 MAY 2023

06:02 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs Bayley and IYO SKY

Raquel and Shotzi start off in a dominant fashion. They're in control early on, but Raquel gets double-teamed by Damage CTRL as we head to the commercial break. Bayley has taken control for her team.


05:59 (IST)27 MAY 2023

05:53 (IST)27 MAY 2023

The Bloodline is backstage. Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns will celebrate his 1000-day title run next week on SmackDown, and The Usos are invited. 

Jimmy Uso goes to leave the room, but Roman stops him. There's more tension between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Jey gets Jimmy to back down, and they leave.

05:49 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Pretty Deadly runs out and attacks Butch and Ridge Holland. Sheamus gets rolled up by Theory and Theory steals the win!

Austin Theory def. Sheamus

05:48 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Theory looks to hit a rolling blockbuster, but Sheamus catches him in the face with a knee strike. Theory looks to bring a steel chair into the ring, but Ridge Holland stops him. Sheamus now lays into Austin Theory with the Beats of the Bodhran.

05:46 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Sheamus plants Theory in the middle of the ring with a tilt-a-whirl slam but only gets a two-count. Theory hits back a spinning slam of his own as both men go down.

05:44 (IST)27 MAY 2023

We're back from the break. Sheamus is in complete control here, and Theory is in a spot of bother. Sheamus hits an Irish Curse Backbreaker, but it's only a two-count.

05:38 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Austin Theory (C) vs Sheamus [for the WWE United States Championship]

Sheamus takes Theory down with a shoulder charge early. Both men lock up, and Sheamus wins the test of strength. Theory with a kick to the midsection but gets taken down with a clothesline. 

Both men are on the apron. Theory drives Sheamus into the ring post and sends him crashing into the apron.

05:33 (IST)27 MAY 2023

05:33 (IST)27 MAY 2023

It's fight night as SmackDown kicks off. Sheamus makes his way down to the ring accompanied by the Brawling Brutes. Sheamus gets a title shot tonight against Austin Theory.

05:31 (IST)27 MAY 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of WWE SmackDown. Night of Champions takes place in under 24 hours.
