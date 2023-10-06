WWE SmackDown Live Results (October 6, 2023): Big Bloodline match, Charlotte Flair teams with rival

Charlotte Flair is getting a huge reaction from the crowd as she delivers big chops to Bayley and then a fallaway slam to IYO SKY. Flair attempts her handspring clothesline but it backfires. Bayley didn't have the advantage for long though and Charlotte hits the same move shortly thereafter for the nearfall. Asuka gets a blind tag on Charlotte and places Bayley on the ropes. Charlotte tags back in and the two go for a double superplex! IYO shows up and hits both women first. TOWER OF DOOM!
