  WWE SmackDown Live Results (October 6, 2023): Big Bloodline match, Charlotte Flair teams with rival
WWE SmackDown Live Results (October 6, 2023): Big Bloodline match, Charlotte Flair teams with rival

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 07, 2023 06:04 IST

Check out the results from WWE SmackDown right here!

06:04 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Charlotte Flair is getting a huge reaction from the crowd as she delivers big chops to Bayley and then a fallaway slam to IYO SKY.

Flair attempts her handspring clothesline but it backfires. Bayley didn't have the advantage for long though and Charlotte hits the same move shortly thereafter for the nearfall. 

Asuka gets a blind tag on Charlotte and places Bayley on the ropes. Charlotte tags back in and the two go for a double superplex! IYO shows up and hits both women first. TOWER OF DOOM!

06:02 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Bayley taunts Asuka and knocks Charlotte off of the apron. From there, IYO and Bayley hit a double flapjack on Asuka. Flair breaks up the pinfall and Corey mentions the rarely discussed rule of one legal breakup in a tag team match. Asuka then begins fighting back but can't pin IYO. SKY hits back but Asuka lands a blow of her own. The crowd is ready for Charlotte to get in. 

Finally, Asuka gets the hot tag, and Bayley tags in. Charlotte hits a big crossbody off the top!

06:00 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Back from break and Damage CTRL is in control. Bayley is working over Asuka before tagging IYO in. Despite their tension before, the two are seemingly working well together now. IYO locks Asuka in body scissors as The Role Model mocks the Empress on the apron.

Bayley tags back in and delivers big stomps to Asuka, but Asuka starts fighting back. She hits big body blows, but Bayley forces The Empress back into IYO SKY's corner. 

05:55 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Despite the issues between Bayley and SKY, The Role Model pushed IYO out of the way from an attack and took the hit. It didn't help, though, as Asuka laid out both Damage CTRL members as they go to another commercial break.

05:54 (IST)7 OCT 2023

The commentary team emphasizes that despite Asuka and Charlotte Flair being on opposite sides on Saturday, they have a history together, even once holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together. They then recap the issues between Bayley and IYO.

SKY and Flair start the match. IYO shows off her athleticism with big headscissors, but Charlotte takes control with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Charlotte tags Asuka in to applause from the crowd. She lights IYO up with chops as Michael Cole promotes NXT and Asuka battles Roxanne Perez on Tuesday.

Asuka gets a nearfall with a sunset flip, and the two talented Japanese stars go back and forth. IYO tries to tag in Bayley, but miscommunication prevents it.

05:51 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Back from break WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and the still-injured Dakota Kai make their way out to the ring. It is noted that SmackDown is the #1 trend in the world on Twitter or X.

IYO SKY has been a great champion. Dakota being around, even if not competing, adds a lot to the package.

05:46 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Charlotte Flair out next for tag team action. 

Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO SKY)

The match begins next!

05:44 (IST)7 OCT 2023

The Judgment Day is shown in the back. Damian Priest seems annoyed JD McDonagh is there, but Rhea Ripley okays it.

05:42 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Heyman makes Sikoa and Uso back down. Knight mentions that they don't have permission from their "little chief." He then challenges Jimmy Uso to a big one-on-one match later tonight, threatening to punt Jimmy to the moon. Jimmy says yes, much to Paul's chagrin. 

05:41 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Jimmy Uso cuts off LA Knight's comeback and says LA won't make it to Fastlane. As they go to attack, John Cena saves the day! He runs out and stands by The Megastar.

05:39 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Paul Heyman says the next big megastar will be LA Knight, referencing his history of predicting top stars. He mentions Knight's momentum but is interrupted by the crowd loudly chanting for The Megastar. 

Heyman notes the chants anger him. He then offers his condolences, stating that Knight has earned Heyman's attention and that The Bloodline needs to do something about it.

05:36 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves preview the big Fastlane tag team match with LA Knight and John Cena. Cole calls it the biggest match of Knight's career.

LA Knight receiving incredibly loud chants. The fans LOVE him. 

"Let me talk to ya." He's then immediately interrupted by Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

05:34 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Standard Then, Now, Forever, Together opening.

A look back at LA Knight aligning with John Cena to stand up to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso starts things off. Jimmy Uso's theme is too good. The SmackDown intro then plays, followed by pyro.

LA Knight out first to a huge pop!

05:29 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Welcome to the final Friday Night SmackDown before Fastlane!

The following matches have been announced for the show:

- Austin Theory vs. NXT's Dragon Lee.
- Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio.
- Damage CTRL vs. Charlotte Flair & Asuka.
Plus, Judgment Day, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes are set to appear alongside the top stars of the blue brand.
