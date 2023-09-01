Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 1, 2023): Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The LWO

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 02, 2023 06:25 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown right here!

topic-thumbnail

06:25 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Sami starts off the match with Joaquin Wilde, taking him out with a clothesline before tagging in Kevin Owens. KO follows with the Swanton Bomb. Cruz Del Toro tags in, but it doesn't fare much better. A pop-up powerbomb flattens him, and Sami hits the Helluva Kick.

Kevin finishes the match with the Stunner, giving the champs a dominant win ahead of a title defense tomorrow night at Payback!

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro)

06:23 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Sami and KO have a Steel City Street Fight against the Judgment Day at Payback tomorrow night. Before they can defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, they have to face Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro tonight!

06:20 (IST)2 SEP 2023

As this new group leaves, Kevin Owens' music hits. The WWE Tag Team Champions are here for a match but must make it through the Profits first. As they meet Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins on the ramp, Lashley and the crew let them through. 

They have to know that the new and improved Profits are coming for the gold, and that's not good for their reign.

06:16 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Bobby says this trio is coming for power, glory, and championship gold. They're putting all of WWE on notice. If I was on the roster, I wouldn't want to cross paths with what might be the next big stable. 

06:15 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Ford says they're here tonight to celebrate Lashley for the success. Lashley's helped them see the bigger picture. 

"It's nothing personal. It's just Profits."

06:14 (IST)2 SEP 2023

"They're charismatic. They're athletic. And now they're more aggressive than they've ever been."

See? I told you so.

06:13 (IST)2 SEP 2023

The Street Profits enter the arena, and Bobby's got a huge grin on his face. The commentary team puts over the recent upgrades to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. 

They've always been athletic and charismatic, but the aggression they're showing has made them a better team.

06:12 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Lashley thanks the fans for making him feel good. He says everyone's asking him the same question, what's going on with him and the Street Profits? A fan yells that he loves him, and he says he loves them too. 

As far as the Profits? "Real recognizes real. And great recognizes great. And that's why I recognize the Street Profits."

06:11 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Earlier in the night, Jimmy Uso interrupted a meeting between Mia Yim and Adam Pearce. Backstage, Yim is complaining to The O.C. AJ Styles comes in and says he'll personally handle it. 

06:09 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Bobby Lashley is out next. The All Mighty helped the Street Profits defeat the Brawling Brutes in the Terry Funk Memorial Hardcore Tag Match last week. Maybe the former WWE Champion can finally explain what their deal is. Why has he aligned with the Profits? Are there going to be more members? Is he going to start pointing at his butt again? Time will tell. 

06:08 (IST)2 SEP 2023


Bobby Lashley speaks to the WWE Universe

06:05 (IST)2 SEP 2023

The LWO take over once Santos tags in. He saves Rey from a dirty chop block to the knees but takes it to his injured leg instead. This allows Grayson Waller to pick up the win with the rolling stunner.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeat the LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) via pinfall. 

06:01 (IST)2 SEP 2023

When we come back, The Waller Theory duo is on top. During the break, Theory pushed Rey's legs out from under him when he got to the top rope, setting the cocky and arrogant superstars up for success. 

05:56 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Rey takes Theory and Waller to the floor and is launched over the ropes by Santos Escobar. LWO are in control heading into the commercial break. 

05:54 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Looks like there was a bit of a botch on the production truck, as WWE misspelled Jimmy Uso's name during his entrance. 

05:52 (IST)2 SEP 2023

"The wrong Uso quit!"

05:51 (IST)2 SEP 2023


The LWO are in action next!

05:48 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller downplay Cena's importance, with Theory reminding us he beat Cena at WrestleMania. 

They then say that they are the best tag team in the world and look to prove that against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar right now!

05:46 (IST)2 SEP 2023

John Cena's entrance- Watch Here

Jimmy Usos' new entrance- Watch Here

05:44 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Cena says the wrong Uso quit, and that definitely cut to the core. Jimmy turns but goes for a superkick. Cena knows it's coming, and catches him for an AA!

05:43 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Jimmy says Roman Reigns and John Cena are just alike. Both of them take from everyone and give nothing back. The difference is, Cena does it with a smile. 

05:42 (IST)2 SEP 2023

"They didn't just come here to see me. They came here to ask, 'Why, Jimmy, why?'"

You... you told us, Jimmy. And it was quite a stupid reason. Jimmy Uso reiterates that he turned on Jey Uso at SummerSlam to save him from turning into Roman Reigns.

05:40 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Before Jimmy can speak, "We want Jey" chants break out. He's about to be booed as badly as Dominik Mysterio, folks.

05:39 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Before Cena can get into it, some new music hits...It's Jimmy Uso! Jimmy's got a new theme to go with his arrogant and, quite frankly, idiotic decisions.

05:38 (IST)2 SEP 2023

Cena says he found out right before he ran down the ramp that he's hosting Payback tomorrow night!

05:37 (IST)2 SEP 2023

"From now on, every time I'm in this ring, I'm going to say thank you!"
John Cena is back with the WWE Universe!

05:34 (IST)2 SEP 2023

We're kicking the night off with John Cena!!

05:30 (IST)2 SEP 2023

It's time for SmackDown, folks! What's John Cena got for us? What's Jimmy Uso got to say? It's gonna be a big one, for sure!
