WWE SmackDown Live Results (September 1, 2023): Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The LWO

Sami starts off the match with Joaquin Wilde, taking him out with a clothesline before tagging in Kevin Owens. KO follows with the Swanton Bomb. Cruz Del Toro tags in, but it doesn't fare much better. A pop-up powerbomb flattens him, and Sami hits the Helluva Kick. Kevin finishes the match with the Stunner, giving the champs a dominant win ahead of a title defense tomorrow night at Payback! Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro)
