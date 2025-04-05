Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Bloodline confront former WWE Champion!
Live

WWE SmackDown Results, Live Recap, and Grades: Bloodline confront former WWE Champion!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 05, 2025 01:20 GMT

WWE SmackDown results and video highlights

topic-thumbnail

01:20 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Tiffany says that when Charlotte was 25 she was in her daddy's basement getting drunk and trying to be a volleyball player while Tiffany will walking into Mania as champion. Tiffany now makes fun of Charlotte's divorce from Andrade calling her 0 and 3.

01:18 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Charlotte tries to talk but the fans just boo her. Tiffany taunts Charlotte who tries to brush it off awkwardly.

01:16 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Charlotte and Tiffany are in the ring. They go back and forth on the mic with Wade Barrett moderating. Tiffany says Charlotte's #1 opponent is actually the fans. She adds that Charlotte can call out the fans and then go on a talk show and cry. Then, she says no matter how many titles Charlotte wins, she'll only ever be second to her daddy.

01:13 (GMT)5 APR 2025

01:13 (GMT)5 APR 2025

01:07 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Paul Heyman is backstage and worried about Roman Reigns. Reigns is still upset at the favor Heyman owes Punk. An SUV enters the building, and Heyman thinks it's Reigns and greets him, but it's actually Seth Rollins. Rollins says Heyman looks terrible but wants Heyman to call him when Roman shows up.

01:05 (GMT)5 APR 2025

LA Knight goes for the BFT, but it's blocked. Solo tries for a cheap shot, but it backfires, as LA Knight dodges Sikoa and pins Tama Tonga.

LA Knight def. Tama Tonga

01:03 (GMT)5 APR 2025

LA Knight briefly fights back but Tama retains control. He heads up to the second rope but missed with an elbow drop! LA Knight is on his feet and starts hitting back with a series a jabs. LA Knight follows it up with a neckbreaker and he has Tama where he wants him. Bodyslam from LA Knight and Solo SIkoa is furious at ringside.

01:00 (GMT)5 APR 2025

01:00 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Tama Tonga now has a headlock locked in and follows it up with a knee across the midsection.

00:58 (GMT)5 APR 2025

LA Knight vs Tama Tonga

US Champ LA Knight wrestles New Bloodline member Tama Tonga in a non-title match. LA Knight is all over Tama in the opening stages. The match spills to the outside, and LA Knight repeatedly slams Tama's head into the announcer's table. Solo distracts LA Knight, giving Tama Tonga the opening he needs.

00:50 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Braun Strowman is backstage when he's confronted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. LA Knight comes up and backs up Strowman and saying he should watch his back. Tama Tonga says LA Knight needs to worry about him instead. LA Knight wants to see a referee in the ring and is ready.

00:43 (GMT)5 APR 2025

00:42 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Byron Saxton is in the ring after the match to speak to Rey Fenix. Fenix says that he's been waiting all his life to call himself a WWE Superstar and is almost tearful with emotion.

00:39 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Fenix follows it up with the MMB and that's enough to take Frazer out for the win.

Rey Fenix def. Nathan Frazer

00:39 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Fenix hits back with a superkick of his own to catch a breather but this debut might be a little bit of a reality check as to the level of competition waiting for him in WWE. He hits a Firedriver but Frazer kicks out.

00:37 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Fenix's debut has been tougher than he probably expected. Frazer takes him out with a nasty knee to the head.

00:37 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Back in the ring, Fenix heads up top. Frazer joins him but is pushed off. He jumps back on top and hits Fenix with a superplex followed by a neckbreaker.

00:35 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Both superstars go back and forth, and the match spills out to ringside. Fenix takes back control briefly, but Frazer isn't holding back.

00:32 (GMT)5 APR 2025

00:32 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Nathan Frazer vs Rey Fenix

Fenix and Frazer start the match at full throttle before Fenix boots Frazer in the head followed by a leaping hurricanrana. He follows it it up with a chop but Frazer sends Fenix crashing out of the ring. 

00:30 (GMT)5 APR 2025

OMG! Rey Fenix is out next making his WWE debut against NXT's Nathan Frazer!!

00:28 (GMT)5 APR 2025

00:27 (GMT)5 APR 2025

We get another vignette teasing former AEW star Rey Fenix's impending debut in WWE.

00:24 (GMT)5 APR 2025

After finding out that Roman Reigns isn't in the building, CM Punk says that he will let Roman Reigns know to his face when he's back.

00:22 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Heyman says that he had asked Punk for a favor before Survivor Series, and Punk returned to join Roman Reigns' team. Heyman says he now has another favor to ask from Punk—he wants to know what the original favor is.

00:20 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Paul Heyman is out, and he walks down to the ring with the mic in hand.ECW chants break out, and Punk laughs and says Heyman can't escape those. Heyman says he wants to be Voice of The Voiceless tonight and says that CM Punk belongs in the main event of WrestleMania.

00:18 (GMT)5 APR 2025

00:18 (GMT)5 APR 2025

CM Punk says from the time he started wrestling in backyards to the time he signed his WWE contract, he was told he wasn't supposed to be here. He thanks his wife, AJ Lee, and his dog, Larry, for helping him get to where he is, and he thanks everyone in Chicago for standing by him. Punk promises to take care of business against Rollins and Reigns at WrestleMania.

00:14 (GMT)5 APR 2025

00:14 (GMT)5 APR 2025

CM Punk says that he had been told that the best television audiences are overseas by he knew they were coming to Chicago. Punk then grabs the camera from the cameraman and films the crowd. He says that he's not supposed to be here but here he is. He says usually he wants to make new fans when he performs but tonight he wants to thank the 16,000 fans in attendance in his hometown.

00:09 (GMT)5 APR 2025

CM Punk is out first, and he gets a hero's welcome from the fans in attendance.

00:08 (GMT)5 APR 2025

We get a recap of the contract signing segment from last week with Punk, Roman and Seth Rollins where Punk found out he would be main-eventing WrestleMania for the first time.

00:04 (GMT)5 APR 2025

The show is live from Chicago, CM Punk's hometown. We see a number of stars walking into the building including Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight and more.

00:01 (GMT)5 APR 2025

00:00 (GMT)5 APR 2025

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown!

18:07 (GMT)4 APR 2025

Announced match card:

B-FAB vs Naomi

18:07 (GMT)4 APR 2025

18:06 (GMT)4 APR 2025

More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी