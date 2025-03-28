Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins sign WrestleMania contract

WWE SmackDown Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins sign WrestleMania contract

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 28, 2025 14:36 GMT

Get LIVE UPDATES from WWE SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London.

topic-thumbnail

14:36 (GMT)28 MAR 2025

14:35 (GMT)28 MAR 2025

14:35 (GMT)28 MAR 2025

MATCH CARD & SEGMENTS

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk to sign their match contract for WrestleMania
LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman - United States Championship Match
The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly - WWE Tag Team Championship Match
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी