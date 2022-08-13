10 most popular UFC fighters on social media, ranked

In recent years, UFC fighters have become increasingly popular, especially on social media. The promotion's broadcast deal with ESPN and the fact that they're owned by a talent agency like Endeavor has generated more mainstream interest. They have continued to increase their global appeal, especially with their champions hailing from all across the globe.

Past legends like Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and Ronda Rousey have gained a massive social media following during their careers. But with the sport's exponential growth, current fighters can surpass the legends in terms of their social media presence. Now that a large following could result in more endorsements, fighters are eager to make themselves known.

This list will rank the ten most popular UFC fighters on Instagram.

#10. UFC featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov

Despite not being ranked in the UFC featherweight division, Zubaira Tukhugov remains a popular fighter on social media. Tukhugov has 3.7 million Instagram followers.

What makes his Instagram following impressive is that he doesn't follow anyone on the platform. 'Warrior' has a 20-5-1 MMA record, with 12 of his wins coming via decision. The sambo specialist is among a talented group of fighters that train under the tutelage of Khabib Nurmagomedov at AKA.

Unfortunately for Tukhugov, visa issues have made it difficult for him to actively compete. He hasn't fought since October 30, 2021 during which he defeated Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision. He is scheduled to fight Lucas Almeida on October 22, when the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi.

#9. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou 🏽



It was the toughest process but earned with the best result.



#AndStill Thank y'all for your support, you've been amazingIt was the toughest process but earned with the best result. Thank y'all for your support, you've been amazing 🙏🏽 It was the toughest process but earned with the best result.#AndStill https://t.co/ZSU7nVZoS7

It's no surprise that Francis Ngannou has become a lot more popular since his UFC debut. The reigning heavyweight champion is regarded as the most feared knockout artist in the promotion. His thunderous knockouts have made his fights can't-miss events.

'The Predator' has 3.9 million followers on Instagram. He gained more fans and respect for truly betting on himself in his most recent bout against Cyril Gane. He went into the fight with a knee injury, changed up his gameplan and showcased his improvements in wrestling.

Ngannou's following could increase in the near-future as he could possibly defend his title against Jon Jones, a fight sure to generate plenty of interest.

#8. Former UFC title challenger Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier is one of the most popular lightweights in the UFC. The former title challenger joined the promotion in 2011 and competed at featherweight. Despite having an impressive record at 145lbs, his best performances have been at lightweight.

'The Diamond' has 4 million Instagram followers and has benefited from his rivalry with MMA's biggest name in Conor McGregor. He defeated McGregor twice last year, with both pay-per-view events generating 1.5 million and 1.8 million pay-per-view buys respectively.

Poirier continues to be a great ambassador for the sport through his charity efforts. He founded The Good Fight Foundation, where he auctions off memorabilia and fight kits to raise money for his community in Louisiana.

#7. UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev

No.3- ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has had a meteoric rise to superstardom. After submitting John Phillips on his debut, he returned to the octagon 10 days later and TKO'd Rhys McKee.

Chimaev's willingness to fight anybody regardless of weight division gained him a devoted following. The undefeated welterweight currently has 4.1 million Instagram followers and could gain a lot more in the upcoming months.

'The Wolf' is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz on September 10. This will be significant for both as it's the final bout of Diaz's UFC contract and Chimaev's first pay-per-view main event. A win against the former TUF winner could earn Khamzat a title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.

#6. UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises Weigh-in

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has been a highly touted lightweight since debuting in the promotion. He is one of the top Dagestani fighters training under Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez at AKA.

Makhachev has nearly 4.1 million Instagram followers and has a great opportunity to become a bigger star in the promotion. Based on his friendship with 'The Eagle', more fans have taken notice of his abilities. He will compete in the biggest fight of his career when he fights Charles Oliveira in October for the vacant lightweight championship.

For years, Nurmagomedov has praised his teammate, even implying that Islam will dominate the division like he did. It will be hard to deny Makhachev's abilities should he defeat 'do Bronx' and improve his MMA record to 23-1.

#5. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira's online following, big though it may be, doesn't accurately reflect the sheer love and respect he gets from UFC fans. The former lightweight champion holds plenty of records in the promotion- most finishes, most submission wins, and most "Performance of the Night" awards in the promotion's history.

Oliveira's exciting fighting style has seen him gain a large following on social media. He has 4.3 million Instagram followers. His recent wins have seen him get knocked down and yet finish his opponents in impressive fashion.

'do Bronx' has showcased his durability as he is able to recover from being dropped countless times. Many have wondered what would transpire if he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov. But Oliveira could possibly be the fighter that lures him back to the octagon should he continue defeating top lightweight contenders.

#4. Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz

ESPN MMA @espnmma Nate Diaz made his official UFC debut 14 years ago today.



Fighting at lightweight, Diaz defeated Manny Gamburyan to win the fifth season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' Nate Diaz made his official UFC debut 14 years ago today.Fighting at lightweight, Diaz defeated Manny Gamburyan to win the fifth season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' https://t.co/EhRuReoVdh

Nate Diaz has had a loyal and devoted fanbase since debuting in the UFC and winning season 5 of TUF. Both himself and his brother, Nick Diaz, are known for their durability and endurance in the octagon.

What fans love about the Stockton native is that he is authentically himself. He doesn't have any gimmicks or a manufactured personality. The way he conducts himself and his fighting style are in harmony, which is what draws fans towards him.

Diaz always puts on entertaining fights for fans, and his trash talk in the leadup only adds to his appeal. He has 5.72 million Instagram followers and has been a part of some of the biggest pay-per-views in the promotion's history. His two fights with Conor McGregor generated a combined total of 2.9 million pay-per-view buys.

#3. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters of all-time. He is already a member of the Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson.

His legal troubles outside the octagon haven't stopped fans from supporting the former champion. Jones has 5.9 million Instagram followers and has done a great job remaining in the mix for a future title shot at heavyweight. He has kept fans updated on his progress as he prepares for his upcoming heavyweight debut.

'Bones' hasn't fought since 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision. It was his final bout at light heavyweight as he vacated the title later that summer and shifted his focus to getting his body into heavyweight shape.

#2. Israel Adesanya

There's no denying that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest stars in MMA. He transitioned from kickboxing and has showcased what he is capable of in the octagon. He has a 23-1 MMA record and is yet to lose a fight at 185lbs.

Adesanya has 6.8 million Instagram followers and has been an entertaining fighter to follow on social media. What makes him stand out is that he has fully embraced the entertainment side of the sport. In his most recent bout against Jared Cannonier, he used WWE legend The Undertaker's theme song and carried an urn during his walkout.

After defeating Jared Cannonier, he mentioned that he'd be open to appearing in the WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] one day. His anime references and unique persona have garnered him fans in unexpected places.

#1. Conor McGregor

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is the biggest star in MMA by a wide margin. He has achieved a great deal of success throughout his career and even in defeat, remains relevant in title discussions. There is a lot of anticipation for his return after recovering from a broken leg, which he sustained during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirer.

"The Notorious" has been promising to make the greatest comeback in history and seems motivated and focused. He currently has 45.9 million followers on Instagram, which is significantly greater than Adesanya's 6.8 million followers.

No other active fighter comes close to his pay-per-view drawing power. 'Mystic Mac's appeal and following are the reasons why so many fighters are calling him out for his return bout. Whoever competes against the former champion in his octagon return will make career-changing money.

