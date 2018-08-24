Ranking the best UFC Knockouts

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is one which has time and again provided the combat sports community several memorable knockouts--KOs that result from a vast array of strikes, be it punches, kicks, elbows, knees or even slams! Now, while certain KOs could most definitely qualify as exhilarating, there are a few select knockouts which stand head and shoulders above the rest.

The UFC--being the world's premier MMA organization--houses several elite martial arts practitioners who possess the ability to execute some of the very best KO sequences known to the combat sports world. In fact, certain stoppages have known to transpire at the most unexpected moments, during relatively sloppy exchanges in the bout.

Regardless, the stagnation of a slow-paced fight seems to be erased, should said fight end by way of a vicious KO. On the flip side, certain fights deliver edge-of-the-seat entertainment right from the start to the finish--ending in a brutal KO stoppage.

Today, we take a look at a few such KO stoppages and the stars who partook in the fights. Here, we have ranked the best UFC Knockouts--

#10 Rashad Evans vs. Sean Salmon

Rashad Evans is a veteran of the sport

It was back in 2007 that Rashad Evans took on Sean Salmon--in a matchup that would produce a highlight reel KO which would be one for the ages.

Evans appeared to be the more aggressive, better-conditioned fighter right from the word go. He probed the distance with his jab--snappy and technical, unlike Salmon's plodding style of combat.

Additionally, it was in the second round of the fight that a visibly gassed out Salmon started back-pedaling out of most exchanges. Evans smelled blood, and pounced to finish his exhausted foe.

"Suga" Rashad trapped Salmon against the fence, and proceeded to unleash one of the most vicious head-kicks in MMA history. Salmon was out before his body hit the mat, and Evans announced his arrival as the next big thing, at the time, in the UFC.

What makes this finish so very intriguing, is the fact that despite not landing any huge power strikes on Salmon, Evans still managed to make the latter gas out. In fact, it was Evans' stifling movement that caused his foe to panic, which in turn set the stage for the emphatic head-kick KO win.

