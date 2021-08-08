"135 Aldo beats 155 McGregor" - MMA pros react to Jose Aldo's striking masterclass against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo proved that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level as he defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision at UFC 265. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in Aldo's favor.

With the win, Jose Aldo is now on a two-fight win streak in the UFC's bantamweight division. The Brazilian legend's impressive performance evoked reactions from many UFC fighters, who posted their thoughts on Twitter.

The biggest praise of the night came from 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, who called Aldo a legend in his tweet.

Jose Aldo is a real legend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

Petr Yan, who defeated Aldo to win the UFC bantamweight title, showered praise on the 34-year-old.

Congratulations to the legend @josealdojunior Good fight — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 8, 2021

Marlon Vera, who lost his last fight to 'Junior' via unanimous decision, asked for a rematch, this time for five rounds.

Let’s run it back 5 rounds @josealdojunior — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 8, 2021

Middleweight fighter Derek Brunson stated that Aldo is one of his fighters to watch in the octagon.

Jose Aldo is probably my favorite fighters to watch of all time . Prime Aldo was something “different” !!! #StillGotIt #UFC265 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 8, 2021

Kelvin Gastelum went on to call the bantamweight fighter a legend, regardless of the weight class.

When someone ask me,

What is a dream fight past or present regardless of weight class?

Aldo has to be on top of that list.

His legendary status and the way he carries himself is something to applaud. #UFC265 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 8, 2021

Bantamweight fighter Brian Kelleher suggested a matchup between Aldo and former bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw.

Aldo vs dillishaw would be a sick fight — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 8, 2021

But Belal Muhammad preferred Cory Sandhagen as the Brazilian fighter's next opponent.

Aldo vs sandhagen take my money now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Some more tweets praising the former 145-pound king can be seen below:

Jose Aldo is still so goddamn fast and vicious. Man… #UFC265 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 8, 2021

Aldo is such a legend #ufc265 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 8, 2021

great performance by aldo — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 8, 2021

Good fight fellas!! 👏🏼👏🏼 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 8, 2021

135 aldo beats 155 mcgregor — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Jose Aldo has a chance to become a two-division champion

With his impressive performance against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265, Jose Aldo has shown that he is more than equipped to go toe-to-toe with any bantamweight fighter in the UFC.

Riding a two-fight win streak, 'Junior' might be participating in a number one contender fight in his next appearance in the octagon.

The 34-year-old lost his first bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 251. With another win, the Brazilian has a good chance of getting a second shot at the bantamweight throne and becoming a two-division champion in the UFC.

Before moving to the 135-pound division, Aldo reigned supreme over the UFC's featherweight division for nearly a decade. During his legendary run, he collected wins over fighters like Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, and 'The Korean Zombie'.

