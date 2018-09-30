UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Early Betting Odds, Full Card Odds, Main Card Odds

UFC 229 is here

UFC 229 is here and the MMA world is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, hyped for the epic showdown between reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former 145 and 155-pound kingpin Conor McGregor.

The rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor is one that's highly personal, and been preceded by a series of altercations outside the Octagon. Verbal attacks, physical confrontations, broken bus windows and metal dollies have all been a part of the build-up to the UFC 229 clash which takes place on October 6th and promises to settle the debate as to who the best Lightweight in the world currently is.

Although the vast majority of combat sports experts have been divided over the potential outcome of the aforementioned matchup, the general consensus remains unequivocal--Should McGregor be able to keep the fight on the feet, he'll win. On the flip side, if Nurmagomedov succeeds in taking matters to the mat, the belief is that he'll go on to decimate his Irish foe. Regardless, today, we take a look at the latest betting odds (courtesy--Oddsshark) not only for the UFC 229 headliner, but also for the rest of the preliminary and main card--

UFC 229 is a stacked card

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

#1 Ryan LaFlare (-188) vs. Tony Martin (+150) - Favorite to win: Ryan LaFlare

#2 Nik Lentz (-225) vs. Gray Maynard (+175) - Favorite to win: Nik Lentz

#3 Scott Holtzman (+200) vs. Alan Patrick (-250) - Favorite to win: Alan Patrick

#4 Lina Lansberg (+140) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (-188) - Favorite to win: Yana Kunitskaya

#Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1)

#1 Aspen Ladd (-150) vs. Tonya Evinger (+120) - Favorite to win: Aspen Ladd

#2 Vincente Luque (-649) vs. Jalin Turner (+450) - Favorite to win: Vincente Luque

#3 Sergio Pettis (-163) vs. Jussier Formiga (+130) - Favorite to win: Sergio Pettis

#4 Sean O'Malley (-350) vs. Jose Quinonez (+240) - Favorite to win: Sean O'Malley

