2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights: Full results

The 2025 PFL World Tournament First Round fight card transpired at the Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida, U.S.A., on April 3, 2025. It was headlined by a much-awaited showdown between former Bellator welterweight champions Jason Jackson and Andrey Koreshkov.

The aforementioned clash between Jackson and Koreshkov was a quarterfinal fight in the PFL welterweight tournament. Heading into the matchup, both veteran combatants were revered for their skills and past accomplishments. A win for either was crucial, what with the fact that even a single loss proves detrimental in the tournament format.

Jackson's previous fight witnessed him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Ramazan Kuramagomedov in June 2024. The Jamaican fighter had thereby lost his Bellator welterweight championship against Kuramagomedov and had since been looking to return to the win column and eventually reclaim championship gold.

On the other hand, Koreshkov was coming off a unanimous decision victory against Goiti Yamauchi in June 2024.

Additionally, the 2025 PFL First Round event was co-headlined by Jesus Pinedo and Adam Borics. It also featured various other exciting matchups, all in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights

Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov (PFL welterweight tournament quarterfinal)

The fight between Jason Jackson and Andrey Koreshkov started with both combatants showcasing their fearsome striking skills. Jackson appeared to be getting the better of the exchanges and even landed a strong body kick that seemed to rattle his Russian foe.

Eventually, Jackson took the fight to the mat and displayed extraordinary grappling prowess by securing the full-mount position and raining down strikes on his opponent. It resulted in Koreshkov soon turning away to mitigate the heavy strikes' impact. Jackson capitalized and succeeded in taking his back.

The Jamaican fighter then proceeded to lock in a visibly tight rear-naked choke that swiftly put his opponent out and earned himself the victory via technical submission in round two. He thereby booked his ticket to advance in the PFL welterweight tournament, moving closer to fulfilling his objective of becoming a PFL world champion. Jackson would fight Thad Jean in the semi-finals in June.

Jesus Pinedo vs Adam Borics (PFL featherweight tournament quarterfinal)

Jesus Pinedo made a huge statement with his latest win. He displayed terrifying aggression and pinpoint accuracy with his striking to stop Adam Borics in their featherweight quarterfinal showdown. His boxing and pressure were relentless, as he never gave Borics the time to clear the cobwebs and potentially mount a comeback.

The first-round TKO win set up a semi-final match for Pinedo against a familiar foe, Gabriel Braga. The two fighters are 1-1 in their series of fights, and they're now expected to clash in a semi-final matchup in June.

Logan Storley vs. Joseph Luciano (PFL welterweight tournament quarterfinal)

Logan Storley, who's a former interim Bellator welterweight champion, has long been counted as a highly skilled fighter, particularly given his exceptional amateur wrestling background. Storley was initially supposed to fight Magomed Umalatov. However, Umalatov missed weight for the fight, and he was replaced by Joseph Luciano.

Regardless, Storley got the job done against Luciano, outworking the latter en route to a unanimous decision win. As such, Storley is now expected to take on Masayuki Kikuiri in the welterweight tournament's semi-finals in June 2025.

2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights: Main event and undercard results

The first round of the PFL's welterweight and featherweight tournaments featured a number of thrilling contests. As noted, the headlining match saw Jason Jackson score an incredible stoppage of Andrey Koreshkov. Also, the co-headlining match had Jesus Pinedo finishing Adam Borics.

Similarly, the rest of the fight card also featured spectacular stoppages. Overall, the main card and prelims saw the victors win in a big way to boost their momentum as they move forward in their respective tournaments. Logan Storley and Movlid Khaybulaev bagged notable wins on the main card. Meanwhile, fighters like Thad Jean and Gabriel Braga shined on the prelims.

The 2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights fight card's complete results are as follows:

Main card

Welterweight quarterfinal: Jason Jackson def. Andrey Koreshkov (via second-round technical submission at the round's 4:21-minute mark)

Featherweight quarterfinal: Jesus Pinedo def. Adam Borics (via first-round TKO, 3:43)

Welterweight quarterfinal: Logan Storley def. Joseph Luciano (via unanimous decision; 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight quarterfinal: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Jeremy Kennedy (via split decision; 29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

Welterweight quarterfinal: Thad Jean def. Mukhamed Berkhamov (via first-round KO, 4:25)

Featherweight quarterfinal: Gabriel Braga def. Frederik Dupras (via first-round submission, 4:37)

Welterweight quarterfinal: Masayuki Kikuiri def. Giannis Bachar (via second-round TKO, 5:00)

Featherweight quarterfinal: Tae Kyun Kim def. Nathan Kelly (via first-round technical submission, 4:53)

Check out the highlights of fights below:

