28-year-old British boxer Connor Coghill in hospital with brain bleed after four knockdowns 

There was a time when Connor Coghill was a high-potential prospect expected by many to take the world of featherweight boxing by storm. Before October 7, the 28-year-old pugilist was among England's brightest undefeated up-and-comers. Unfortunately for him, his unbeaten run came to an abrupt end in his 15th bout.

In a matchup against fellow undefeated featherweight sensation Hopey Price, Connor Coghill tasted defeat for the first time. The two men competed for the WBA continental title, which Price held. However, suffering a knockdown in round six, another in round 11, and twice more in round 12, the referee had seen enough.

Match official Bob Williams called for an end to the bout, awarding Hopey Price a win by way of TKO. While the sting of his first professional defeat was bitter enough, it would not be the end of Connor Coghill's troubles, as the featherweight star later complained of headaches, which revealed an alarming medical condition.

His coach, Stefy Bull, took to X/Twitter to update fans on the featherweight boxer's condition, revealing that he is currently under hospital observation for a brain bleed, writing the following:

"We are saddened to confirm Connor is currently in hospital under observation after a scan has discovered a bleed on his brain. Connor has had headaches since his boxing contest last week in Sheffield. Obviously it’s devastating news for Connor as boxing has been his life since a young age. He’s stable and resting and wanting people to respect his time during this difficult period. Everyone at Stefy Bull Promotions are praying for a full recovery and wish him good health, we will keep you all updated"

Regrettably, it is not the first time that such a condition has impacted boxing, with one of the more tragic cases of brain bleed being that of Prichard Colón.

Connor Coghill and other fighters who suffer from brain-related ailments

Connor Coghill is, unfortunately, the latest in an extensive line of fighters, in both boxing and MMA, to showcase troubling medical signs related to his brain health. Besides the aforementioned Prichard Colón, a former Bellator MMA fighter by the name of Cris Lencioni suffered from brain damage due to a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, another former Bellator MMA fighter in Rafael Lovato Jr. was forced to retire after being diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma. While he has since returned to active competition, he has struggled to find commissions willing to clear him.