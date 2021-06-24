3 amazing fights that make UFC Fight Pass worth getting

Fight Pass is an online platform created by the UFC which can be used by MMA fans around the world to watch fights. Fight Pass is a platform where a user has to pay in order to access the content.

A monthly subscription to Fight Pass costs $9.99. If a person is interested in buying a yearly subscription, they will have to spend $95.99.

There is more than 1,000 hours worth of content available on UFC Fight Pass. People can watch UFC events, live fights and exclusive shows. It is great for watching memorable and classic moments that have happened in the sport.

#OnThisDay in 2007: The world was introduced to @NateDiaz209 in the TUF Finale! 🤬



📺 Watch all over again on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/27swgkJyoP — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 23, 2021

Apart from fights, users can also watch many behind-the-scenes videos like this hilarious interaction between Chase Hooper and Jorge Masvidal:

Let's take a look at 3 classic UFC fights that you can enjoy on Fight Pass:

#3 Mark Hunt vs Antonio Silva 1 (UFC Fight Night 33)

Mark Hunt and Antonio Silva fought each other for the first time in December 2013. Both fighters blew the roof off the place as they slugged it out for five hard rounds, giving MMA fans around the world arguably the greatest heavyweight fight of all time.

The fight ended in a majority draw with the three judges scoring the contest 48-47 (for Hunt), 47-47 and 47-47.

Watching the highlights of this encounter on the internet will not do justice to this all-time classic fight. You need to watch the full 25-minute bout in order to fully enjoy this legendary battle.

#2 Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 1 (UFC 196)

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz was an epic event which made Diaz a star and also gave the Irishman the first loss of his UFC career.

Originally, the main event for UFC 196 was going to be a super fight between featherweight champion McGregor and lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos. But days before the fight, dos Anjos pulled out due to an injury.

This gave the 'Stockton Slugger', who was coming off an impressive performance against Michael Johnson, a chance to fight McGregor. Diaz had called out the Irishman in his post-fight interview after his win over Johnson.

Stepping in on short notice, Diaz was not given much chance by the MMA pundits. In the first round, McGregor came out all guns blazing and hit Diaz with some heavy shots. But 'Mystic Mac' quickly gassed out in the second round against an always durable Diaz. The fight ended in a submission victory for the 'Stockton Slugger'.

The duo went on to fight again at UFC 202 and gave the fans a 25-minute war. But many people prefer their first encounter over the rematch due to the sheer shock of the end result.

#1 Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald (UFC 189)

It is really hard to talk about this fight without getting goosebumps. In the co-main event of UFC 189, Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald put on a spectacular show, giving the fans a fight that will be talked about for years to come. 'Ruthless' won the battle via TKO.

The iconic staredown at the end of the fourth round is more than enough of a reason to watch the full fight on UFC Fight Pass.

Edited by Jack Cunningham