3 biggest reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video

As we wrap up 2023, ONE Championship brings forth another banger of an event to close out the year in style.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video takes place in less than a week inside the fabled halls of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

On December 8, a total of eight high-octane bouts will set ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ ablaze and entertain not just fans inside the arena but also the millions watching at home worldwide.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at why ONE Fight Night 17 will be another guaranteed blockbuster that you should not dare miss.

#3 ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge

Amazon Prime Video members in North America have certainly been getting their money's worth as ONE’s marquee events are available on the platform every month.

Gone are the days when American fans had to stay up past midnight just to catch ONE’s events live from the other side of the globe.

Now, all Amazon cards air live on US Primetime and the replay can also be watched on demand anytime on Prime Video.

For those outside North America, here’s how you can watch ONE Fight Night 17 in your local area.

#2 ONE Fight Night 17 is the promotion’s first-ever Muay Thai-exclusive card

History is about to be made this coming Saturday, as all bouts at ONE Fight Night 17 will be under Muay Thai rules in four-ounce gloves.

The world’s largest martial arts organization has been pushing the envelope of combat sports events over the years, from its female-exclusive card, ONE: Empower, to mixed rules bouts and champion vs champion showdowns.

ONE will once again showcase why it’s home to arguably the greatest strikers on the planet through this spectacle littered with proven finishers from top to bottom.

#1 Battle of the titans in the main event, East vs. West in the co-main event

It’s only fitting for a card of this magnitude to feature a clash between two of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the planet.

Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia will embark on a quest for two-sport supremacy, as he vies for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Standing in his way, however, is a promotional newcomer with ice in his veins and dynamites in his fist. Alex ‘The Viking’ Roberts plans to spoil the party and turn OFN17 into his own personal coronation night.

Given the power that these two gargantuan heavyweights possess, it’s fair to say that someone is going to sleep.

In the co-main event, American Luke Lessei wants to prove that America’s own style of Muay Thai is just as good, if not better than Thai fighters.

Thai star ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, though, wants to prove him otherwise and get back in the winning column for one more world title run before he calls it a career.