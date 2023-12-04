How to watch ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video

Two hulking heavyweight strikers will set Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on fire in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, live in US primetime.

Once the dust settles, the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned, as powerful knockout artists Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts will look to rip each other’s heads off for 26 pounds of gold.

Kryklia, the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, certainly needs no introduction after his pristine 5-0 run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Ukrainian behemoth is undoubtedly one of the most feared strikers on the planet today, evidenced by the harrowing wake of destruction he left to win the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Roberts, though, doesn’t seem to be fazed by the massive challenge that awaits him inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’.

Despite his status as a ONE newcomer, ‘The Viking’s' credentials speak for themselves. The Australian headhunter captured the Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title before taking his talents to the home of martial arts.

With the stakes at an all-time high, something has to give when two immovable objects collide this coming weekend.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 17 in your local area

ONE Championship continues to push the envelope of delivering martial arts at the highest level in over 190 countries worldwide.

Access to ONE’s amazing spectacles is more accessible than ever, as fans can watch from the comfort of their homes via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

As with every ONE Amazon card, ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live in US primetime on December 8, free for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

December 8, 5:00 PM PST — Los Angeles

December 8, 8:00 PM EST — New York

December 8, 8:00PM EST — Atikokan

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 17 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

ONE Fight Night 17 full card

Before the real-life 'Godzilla vs. King Kong' showdown between Kryklia and Roberts, several world-class strikers will don the four-ounce gloves anew in eight action-packed bouts.

ONE’s first-ever Muay Thai exclusive card has killers from top to bottom, including the co-main event clash between Thai veteran Smokin’ Jo Nattawut and American star Luke Lessei.

Proven destroyers Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex will also run it back in a pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali will duke it out with Edgar Tabares, while the returning Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat locks horns with Denis Puric.

Check out the full card: