“You can leave yourself exposed” – Alex Roberts planning to use Roman Kryklia’s trademark aggression against him

ONE Championship debutant Alex Roberts is well aware of Roman Kryklia’s notorious reputation as a rampaging berserker.

‘The Viking’ will be taking on the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

The victor of this high-stakes clash will leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok as the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Roberts, of course, has seen enough tape on Kryklia’s wild yet technical style that has made him one of the most feared strikers in the world today.

The Ukrainian heavy-hitter has 49 career wins to his name, including a pristine 6-0 record under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

A big reason for his success is his unmatched aggression, which often overwhelms his opponents.

The defiant Roberts, though, thinks that belligerence will cost Kryklia in their match-up.

He told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“The aggression is a positive, but it also definitely can be a negative because he comes in swinging. So, a lot of times, if you’re swinging a little bit loopy, you can leave yourself exposed.”

Alex Roberts knows Roman Kryklia always goes for the kill

Like a crazed predator who smells blood, Roman Kryklia never misses an opportunity to finish off his wounded prey.

As we’ve seen in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Finals at ONE: 163 last year, the Gridin Gym representative swarmed Iraj Azizpour once he got him hurt.

Meanwhile, Alex Roberts has already studied Kryklia’s tendencies and will look to capitalize on any mistakes he makes in their showdown next week.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America