“There’s no better feeling in the world” – Alex Roberts thrilled to draw the ‘best’ opponent Roman Kryklia in his promotional debut

ONE heavyweight Muay Thai contender Alex Roberts does not mind getting thrown to the lion’s den right away.

In fact, he relishes the opportunity to face arguably the most feared heavyweight striker on the planet and prove his mettle by taking out the alpha in his first foray in ONE Championship.

‘The Viking’ will look to become the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion on December 8, when he meets Roman Kryklia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17.

Speaking to the world’s largest martial arts organization ahead of his promotional debut, Roberts said he already envisions getting his hand raised and putting an end to Kryklia’s 13-fight winning streak.

“I love competing, and I love competing against the best. There’s no better feeling in the world than winning.”

Alex Roberts may not be a household name yet, but he plans to introduce himself to the global audience in a big way next month.

Apart from his fearless nature, the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World champion has the skills and fight-ending power to give Kryklia a run for his money.

Alex Roberts will be in for the fight of his life against Roman Kryklia

Five bruising strikers have tried to best Roman Kryklia under the ONE banner, but none of them succeeded. The reigning light heavyweight kickboxing world champion is on a quest for two-sport supremacy and will stop at nothing to make history.

The defiant Alex Roberts, however, wants to spoil the party and make ONE Fight Night 17 his own coronation night.

For sure, the 34-year-old Perth, Australia native will enter Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with nothing to lose.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime