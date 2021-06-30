3 fighters who have volunteered to face Sean O'Malley at UFC 264

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the sport of MMA today. O'Malley returned to the win column earlier this year and looks to continue working his way towards UFC world title gold when he next enters the octagon.

Sean O’Malley was scheduled to face Louis Smolka at UFC 264 on July 10. However, it’s now being reported that Smolka has withdrawn from the fight. News of Smolka’s withdrawal was first reported by Ariel Helwani. ESPN MMA later revealed that a staph infection was the cause of Smolka’s withdrawal.

Sean O’Malley has now been left without an opponent for UFC 264. Considering that UFC 264 is one of the biggest fight cards of 2021, the belief is that the UFC is looking to keep O’Malley on the card. The promotion is looking for a fighter who’ll step in to face 'Suga' on short notice.

On that note, here are the three most prominent fighters who have offered to serve as a short-notice replacement opponents for Sean O’Malley at UFC 264…

#3 Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili has offered to step in to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. The Georgian UFC fighter took to Twitter to post a statement that read as follows:

“If @SugaSeanMMA needs an opponent I am ready and I will still fight Marlon in September!”

Merab Dvalishvili holds a professional MMA record of 13 wins and 4 losses. Dvalishvili is currently on a six-fight winning streak. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision victory over Cody Stamann at UFC Vegas 25.

If @SugaSeanMMA needs an opponent I am ready and I will still fight Marlon in September! — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 29, 2021

#2 Ray Borg

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg has joined the list of potential opponents willing to fight Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. Borg took to Twitter to respond to Ariel Helwani's tweet regarding Louis Smolka’s withdrawal and Sean O’Malley needing a replacement opponent for UFC 264. Borg’s tweet read as follows:

"Closed mouths don’t get fed right? Put me back in coach I’m ready to go."

Ray Borg holds a professional MMA record of 14 wins and 5 losses. Borg suffered a split decision loss in his final UFC fight and parted ways with the promotion in 2020. He’s only competed once since his UFC departure - securing a unanimous decision win over Jesse Arnett at UAE Warriors 20 just weeks ago.

Closed mouths don’t get fed right? Put me back in coach I’m ready to go. https://t.co/oXyGTY0TPe — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) June 29, 2021

#1 Ricky Simon

Former LFA bantamweight champion and current UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon is willing to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. Simon too replied to Ariel Helwani’s tweet regarding the ongoing search for Sean O’Malley’s new UFC 264 opponent. Simon’s tweet read as follows:

“Less than 2 weeks? I accept.”

Ricky Simon holds a professional MMA record of 18 wins and 3 losses. Simon is presently on a three-fight winning streak. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision victory over Brian Kelleher in a featherweight bout at UFC 258 earlier this year.

Less than 2 weeks? I accept. https://t.co/XCZxZW6yBA — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) June 29, 2021

