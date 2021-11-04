3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC 268

It's a great time to be an MMA fan with UFC 268 right around the corner. Rarely does the UFC faithful get back-to-back numbered events in consecutive weeks, but here we are.

The main event will feature Kamaru Usman meeting his archnemesis Colby Covington in a rematch of their barnburner title fight at UFC 245. Now the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Usman is on his way to the pantheon of all-time greats but not if Covington has anything to say about it.

Another highly-anticipated rematch is set to take place in the co-main event as Rose Namajunas takes on Weili Zhang six months after their initial clash. Star lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are also gearing up for an all-important showdown that could decide the division's next title challenger.

UFC 268 is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining cards of the year. With that said, however, there's always a remote chance for well-booked matchups to turn out to be duds. On that note, here are three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC 268.

#3. Fight to look forward to at UFC 268: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

UFC 268: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Alex Pereira, a.k.a. Israel Adesanya's Kryptonite, will make his promotional debut in the featured preliminary bout at UFC 268. The only man to hold a knockout win over the UFC's premier striker will take on Greek veteran Andreas Michailidis.

Having beaten the current king of middleweights under the Glory Kickboxing banner, Pereira is confident that he too will reach the mountaintop of the 185-pound division. Right now, though, he can't afford to look past his formidable opponent.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.



Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.



Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 🔥 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 🔥 https://t.co/4qLis4dndm

Standing across the octagon will be Michailidis, who defeated K.B. Bhullar in his most recent outing at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka. The 33-year-old has significantly more experience inside the cage and has won four of his last five fights. Michailidis will present an interesting test to Pereira, who vowed to be the next premier striker in the octagon.

