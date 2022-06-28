3 fights for a potential ONE Championship Middle East show

Group ONE Holdings' landmark deal with Media City Qatar opens up a whole new avenue for both parties in further growing their brands on the worldwide stage.

Continuing its worldwide expansion, ONE Championship will have an avenue with Media City Qatar to further tap into the Middle Eastern market.

The blockbuster deal is a chance for the world’s biggest martial arts organization to further expand its influence. What better way than to showcase the region’s top stars duking it out for prestige inside the circle?

World title fights can come aplenty in ONE Championship’s first card in the Middle East and an explosive trilogy fight could very well close out a potentially high-impact event in the region.

While official cards have yet to be announced, speculating about what the top three fights could be is always a fun thing to do. That said, here are three fights that could further ignite the region’s growing love for martial arts.

#3. Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari (ONE Championship heavyweight MMA)

There’s an aura of danger whenever top heavyweights face each other, and a matchup between former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera and Iranian mauler Amir Aliakbari fits the bill to a tee.

Aliakbari, while being a natural grappler, has some of the most dangerous hands in the heavyweight division with a 70 percent knockout rate. Of his 10 total wins, seven came via debilitating knockouts.

Vera, meanwhile, was a pioneer in the rise of ONE Championship on the global stage. ‘The Truth’ was as ruthless as anyone during his reign of terror in the heavyweight division.

The Filipino-American star became the first ONE heavyweight world champion in December 2015. He defended the belt three times, with all of those wins happening in the first round via knockout.

#2. Ok Rae Yoon vs. Dagi Arslanaliev (ONE Championship lightweight MMA)

Turkey’s Dagi Arslanaliev might just be ONE Championship’s most menacing lightweight. The division’s No.2 contender first entered the circle in January 2016 and he’s commanded fear over anyone he faced.

The 27-year-old has a 100% finishing rate in ONE Championship, with six of his wins coming via knockout and the other two via submission. Such a devastating run in the organization is sure to net him a title shot and he might very well get it.

ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is set to defend the strap against former champion Christian Lee, and a win for the South Korean will surely put him in front of Arslanaliev.

Turkey has never had a world champion in ONE but Arslanaliev has all the tools to change that distinction.

#1. Roman Kryklia vs. Iraj Azizpour (ONE Championship heavyweight kickboxing)

Trilogies are always a treat, but a trilogy between certified heavyweight killers is pure theater.

Iranian star Iraj Azizpour and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia have a score to settle and it’s a rivalry that’s been stewing for more than four years.

These two striking behemoths have a 1-1 head-to-head record and both are ready to bring the carnage to a definitive end to their feud.

Azizpour emerged victorious in the first meeting in 2018 when he took a majority decision to win the 2017 Kunlun Fight Heavyweight Tournament. Kryklia got his comeuppance a year later,taking the unanimous decision to claim the 2019 Kunlun Fight Super Heavyweight Tournament Championship.

The rivals were supposed to fight for a third time in 2021, for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title no less, but Kryklia was forced to pull out of the match due to medical concerns.

