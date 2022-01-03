ONE Championship names Arslanaliev vs. Natsyukhin II as 2021 MMA Fight of the Year

Saygid Guseyn ‘Dagi’ Arslanaliev and Timofey Nastyukhin II was set in the middle of ONE: Winter Warriors as a fight to watch out for.

However, once the smoke cleared on all the action that happened in 2021, it stole not only the show but the entire year for ONE Championship. It was recently named the 2021 MMA Fight of the Year.

Both fighters were coming off disappointing losses to Christian Lee – ‘Dagi’ lost a three-round thriller in the 2019 ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix, while Nastyukin failed to claim the world title from ‘The Warrior’ in 2021. With neither fighter having lost two in a row, plus the fact that they are proven finishers in the Circle, fireworks were bound to happen. The two did not disappoint.

Nastyukhin brought the fire from the opening bell, rocking his opponent with a stiff left hook. Arslanaliev would not back down from a battle on the feet though, as he recovered and went toe-to-toe with the Russian superstar.

The second round saw the Turkish phenom take more control of the bout as he punished Nastyukhin on the ground. At one point, a doctor had to check the damage on Nastyukhin. While Nastyukhin showed tremendous heart by choosing to continue, Arslanaliev continued to push things in his favor through the end of the round.

The third round didn’t last too long though, as the damage had clearly taken its toll on Nastyukhin. Arslanaliev unleashed a huge right hand that caused his opponent to fall on his back. He landed another shot on the ground before the referee ultimately stopped the contest at 49 seconds into the third round.

The fight was a dream to watch with exciting elements such as neither fighter giving an inch and a definitive finish.

ONE Championship names Rodtang vs. Williams as 2021 ONE Super Series Fight of the Year

ONE Championship’s all-striking division is always filled with hard-hitting action. Out of all the bouts that happened last year, it was Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s war against Danial Williams that stood out as 2021’s ONE Super Series Fight of the Year.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been undefeated throughout his run in the ONE Super Series. In April, he was tasked with welcoming a promotional newcomer in Australia’s Danial Williams.

While it seemed like it was going to be another walk in the park for Rodtang, Williams proved early on that he wasn’t going to be intimidated by the champ. He swung hard right from the get-go and even scored a flash knockdown.

‘Iron Man’ quickly regained his form to take control for much of the second round. However, Williams refused to back down and took the fight to Rodtang right to the final bell.

By the end of the match, both fighters knelt in front of each other to express their mutual respect.

An intense battle capped off by admiration for one’s opponent when the match is over exemplifies everything that ONE Championship celebrates, making it a worthy Fight of the Year winner.

