5 rising stars you should watch out for in ONE Championship in 2022

Many stars on the ONE Championship roster have had memorable fights over the past twelve months.

World champions defended their crowns with spectacular finishes, contenders left the circle with golden straps on their shoulders and other warriors dished out the best performances of their careers to break into the promotion's divisional rankings.

2021 was also a spectacular year for rising stars in ONE. These young fighters stepped onto the global stage, gunning for a chance to prove themselves.

Perhaps the most successful of the lot was 24-year-old Stamp Fairtex, who was crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix champion in December.

The striking specialist, who only started competing in MMA in 2018, submitted Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat to claim the tournament's championship belt and earn a shot at ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee’s atomweight world title.

But there were plenty of rising talents who made their presence felt in the circle in 2021 and could achieve similar success to Stamp next year. With that said, let's take a look at five rising stars you should watch out for in ONE in 2022.

#5. Jhanlo Sangiao - ONE bantamweight

If there’s one thing to take away from Jhanlo Sangiao’s debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II, it's that the young star has serious potential. The Filipino warrior impressed in his matchup against Indonesian veteran Paul Lumihi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 17.

The 19-year-old son of Team Lakay's head coach Mark Sangiao showed glimpses of what he could do in the striking department and easily took care of his more experienced rival on the ground.

His energy, pace, striking and grappling skills propelled him to a rear-naked choke win at 1:41 of the opening frame. It is hard to judge his full abilities, given we have only seen him inside the circle for 101 seconds, but ‘The Machine’ was near-flawless in his first outing.

There may still be room for growth within the young upstart's arsenal, but given that he is surrounded by world-class stars while training at Team Lakay, we should see him improve steadily over the next few months.

The ONE bantamweight division is stacked with many young fighters equally as determined as Sangiao, so expect this young talent to get entangled in more exciting fights in the coming year.

