ONE Championship: Christian Lee willing to wait for Ok Rae Yoon rematch

ONE Championship had its fair share of controversial judges' decisions, but Christian Lee's loss to Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE lightweight title in September was among the most discussed.

At the recently concluded ONE: First Strike, a video of Lee claiming he was ready to wait for his rematch with the South Korean fighter was broadcast. In the video, Lee said:

"I'm still the champion. I'm still the best fighter in the world. You can see out of his eye after the first round. He can barely walk out of the cage. He basically was handed the decision. I'm ready to fight Ok Rae Yuun today. If he wants to fight and he wants to do the rematch, we can do it as soon as possible. But if Ok is not yet ready, I will wait until he is ready and there is no one else that I'd want but him."

Lee's loss to Ok Rae Yoon snapped his six-fight win streak in ONE Championship. The promotion's founder and chairman, Chatri Sityodtong, requested a reevaluation of the contest. The competition committee upheld the original result.

Christian Lee feels ONE belt was "robbed" from him

According to Christian Lee and his supporters, the Singaporean was the rightful winner of the championship match. The controversial loss did not sit well with Lee.

"To me, seeing the belt handed to Ok, meant that everything I worked so hard for was to attain basically just robbed from me and given to another guy because of a decision of three judges. So it's not something that sits well with me," Lee said.

Ok Rae Yoon has enjoyed a fantastic run in ONE Championship. He came into the fight against Lee of back-to-back victories.

He won his debut fight against Marat Gafurov. He then shocked the world by beating former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in his next fight.

Fans have been clamoring for a lightweight title rematch between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee. There has been no official confirmation from ONE Championship regarding a potential rubber match.

