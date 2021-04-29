MMA Twitter reacts angrily as Eddie Alvarez is denied yet another win in ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez has been looking to achieve what no lightweight in the world has done: conquer championship belts across Bellator, UFC, and ONE Championship. 'The Underground King' wants to cement his legacy as the best lightweight ever, or at least the most accomplished.

However, things haven't been going according to plan for the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion. Eddie Alvarez faced Iuri Lapicus at 'ONE on TNT 1' on April 7, 2021, and suffered a disqualification (DQ) illegal for strikes to the back of his opponent's head. The referee's call was controversial, to say the least.

Recently, ONE Championship officials decided to overturn the DQ to a no-contest, and while it offered some respite, many felt that it should have been a win. In all fairness, Eddie Alvarez was clearly winning that fight. But an NC is better than a DQ on an athlete's record.

Eddie Alvarez had his shot at redemption at 'ONE on TNT 4', where he was pitted against Ok Rae Yoon. The fight went the three-round distance, and the judges awarded a unanimous decision victory to Rae Yoon. The disappointment was visible on Eddie Alvarez's face.

MMA Twitter reacts to Eddie Alvarez's loss:

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the outcome of the bout. Many felt that although Alvarez got knocked down and took a beating in round one, he came back very strong in rounds two and three. It's important to mention that ONE Championship doesn't score bouts per round but instead in their entirety.

Even so, the consensus amongst MMA Twitter seems to be that Eddie Alvarez did more than enough to clinch the win. Some went as far as to say that ONE Championship is doing everything they can to deny 'The Underground King' a victory.

Eddie lost the 1st rd ... but 2 and 3 were his ... what the hell are the judges watching?!?!? — Deadman (@Deadman11131) April 29, 2021

There fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/sU4ovY3lNI — Wayne McCready (@wayne_mccready) April 29, 2021

Those judges need some glasses ... wow worsttt case I saw a draw. — Nicholas Turturro (@NickTurturro99) April 29, 2021

It was a nonsense decision — ♠️ Brandon Music 🔭 (@BrandonMusicKy) April 29, 2021

Exactly !!! Eddie won the second and third round. They were far from perfect but he was the one who pressure him and trying something.

If it was the 10 points system, Eddie wins. — Klopp YNWA (@Lfc_Klopp) April 29, 2021

That's (imo) the big problem with not scoring by round (and I know PRIDE did it as well). The judges basically can pick whoever they want to win. Because there is always an argument to score a fight for someone. This one was difficult to score it in It's whole. 100%. #ONEonTNT4 — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) April 29, 2021

He can’t win without a stoppage since this donkey organization doesn’t score round by round. You got knocked down and hurt once in ONE and you’re basically done. — Mike Diddy (@Nova_Diddy) April 29, 2021

It's safe to say that people aren't happy with the outcome of this fight. It's been a tough month for Eddie Alvarez. After a controversial DQ overturned to a no-contest, to come back with such heart and lose this fight must be heartbreaking. Some agree with the decision and think Alvarez didn't do enough to win, especially under ONE Championship's judging system.

Either way, we wish 'The Underground King' the very best on his journey going forward. He's had an incredible career so far, and we'd love to see him get back in the "win" column.

