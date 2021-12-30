5 best ONE Championship fighters of 2021

It's that time of year again at ONE Championship when we look back at the awesome 12 months of fighting we've had. Despite the obvious setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ONE managed to come up with great cards that featured remarkable fights.

Though countless fighters rose to the occasion, regardless of the world's restrictions, there are those who did better than most. There are fighters who made 2021 their year and have the results to prove it.

Fighters like Stamp Fairtex, who came a long way from just being a kickboxer to owning the atomweight MMA ranks in 2021.

Today we list 5 ONE Championship fighters who outdid their peers and rose above the rest in the crazy, topsy-turvy year of 2021. We judge them by the level of their competition and the domination with which they won their fights. With that said, let's get on with the list.

#5. Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida - ONE Championship heavyweight

Though he only has 2 fights in his career so far (both fought this year), Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has more than lived up to the hype behind him. The said hype came in the form of 13 Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles and over 120 wins in submission grappling.

In just two fights and a little over 5 minutes inside the cage, 'Buchecha' showed the world how to seamlessly translate legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to MMA. The submission icon utterly dismantled both Anderson 'Braddock' Silva and Kang Ji Won.

His ONE Championship fights didn't even look like fights. They were basically contests for his opponents on who could last longer before getting inevitably submitted.

Both of Buchecha's opponents couldn't do anything significant on their feet and once the fight hit the ground, they went straight into panic mode.

We can't blame them as a 13-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion is trying to strangle the life out of them on the ground. It's like swimming in the middle of a raging sea. You can struggle all you want but, in the end, you'll drown.

With a pair of dominant wins in 2021, 'Buchecha' looks promising in his early MMA career. Perhaps we'll see more of this domination in 2022 and even a shot at the ONE Championship heavyweight title.

