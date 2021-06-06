3 high-profile UFC fights that ended in a 'no contest' ruling

An MMA fight in the UFC is beyond the shadow of a doubt one of the most exciting contests a combat sports fan could enjoy. Be it the high-risk action or the elite martial arts skills on display, the excitement and entertainment of a top-tier MMA matchup can seldom be duplicated.

At times, though, MMA contests end on a somewhat anti-climactic note. For instance, the recent pivotal UFC welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ended in a rather undesirable manner. The fight was waved off in round two when Edwards landed an eye poke on Muhammad and rendered him unable to continue.

The fight was declared a 'no-contest (NC). That said, in-fight actions aren’t the only way a fight ends in the highly anti-climactic no-contest. Failed drug tests oftentimes end up coercing the powers that be to overturn fight verdicts into no-contests. Some of the most high-profile UFC no-contests have indeed come about due to failed drug tests.

Here's a look at some of the biggest UFC fights that ended in a no contest:

#3 UFC 200 – Brock Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt

UFC 200 witnessed the MMA comeback of former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE icon Brock Lesnar. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ returned to the UFC for the first time since December 2011. He faced legendary KO artist Mark Hunt in the co-main event of UFC 200 in July 2016.

Brock Lesnar craftily utilized his wrestling skills and a grappling-heavy game plan, defeating Mark Hunt via unanimous decision at UFC 200. However, the fight’s verdict was overturned to a no-contest in the ensuing days. It was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for clomiphene, an estrogen blocker, in an out-of-competition drug test and an in-competition drug test.

Resultantly, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed Lesnar a fine of $250,000 and a one-year suspension from MMA competition. The Lesnar vs. Hunt matchup result was turned into a no contest, making it one of the most high-profile matchups to end in a no contest to this date.

#2 UFC 183 – Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz

Anderson Silva suffered his first UFC loss at the hands of Chris Weidman and was then beaten in their rematch as well. Both losses came in 2013, with Silva also suffering a gruesome leg injury in the rematch. ‘The Spider’ made his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 183 in January 2015, facing Nick Diaz in a middleweight bout.

Anderson Silva won the back-and-forth fight via unanimous decision. Regardless, this victory was short-lived as Silva’s failed drug tests concerning this fight came to the fore.

Silva tested positive for Drostanolone and Androstane in a pre-fight drug test. This was an out-of-competition pre-fight drug test that took place a few days before the fight. Silva tested positive for Drostanolone again, this time in a post-fight urine test.

Furthermore, Silva also tested positive for the anti-anxiety medication Oxazepam and Temazepam, which are known to be used for sleep deprivation. Silva’s legal team made a case that he was the victim of a tainted sexual enhancement drug that Silva’s friend had given to him after a Thailand trip.

Silva consistently asserted that he was indeed innocent and never used illegal PEDs to gain an advantage over his opponents. Ultimately, the NSAC handed Silva a one-year suspension, fined him his full win bonus and 30 percent of his show money for the fight. The fines cost him a total of $380,000.

Besides, Nick Diaz tested positive for marijuana, which added to the multiple drug test failures concerning this fight. This was Diaz’s third positive marijuana test of his MMA career.

The NSAC initially handed Diaz a five-year suspension and a fine of $165,000. This was later reduced to an 18-month suspension and a fine of $100,000. The Silva vs. Diaz matchup result was overturned from a unanimous decision win for Silva to a no contest.

#1 UFC 214 – Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 2

Daniel Cormier’s first loss in the sport of MMA came against Jon Jones, who bested him via unanimous decision back in 2015. The archrivals met in a rematch at UFC 214 in July 2017, and it was Jones who once again emerged victorious. Jones defeated Cormier via third-round KO in the rematch and won the UFC light heavyweight title.

Regardless, Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid, Turinabol in a drug test collected after the UFC 214 weigh-ins. It was later revealed that Jones had tested positive for it in both his A and B samples. The NSAC resultantly handed ‘Bones’ a 15-month suspension, and the fight’s verdict was overturned to a no contest. Daniel Cormier was subsequently reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Edited by Avinash Tewari