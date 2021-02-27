3 Last minute predictions for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane

UFC is set to put forth a brilliant Heavyweight matchup this weekend. Top-tier fighters, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane, will clash with one another in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane.

Additionally, Light Heavyweight stars, Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev, will lock horns in the co-main event of the evening. Angela Hill will look to get back to winning ways at the event when she faces Ashley Yoder.

Today, we take a brief look at the three most intriguing clashes on the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane fight card…

#1 UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the most exciting MMA fights booked to take place in the 2021 calendar year. Rozenstruik and Gane have thunderous power, but it’s the former who enjoys a slight edge in the one-strike KO aspect.

On the contrary, Ciryl Gane is considered to be the more well-rounded MMA fighter amongst the two and holds an advantage if this fight hits the ground. Fans can expect Bon Gamin to be cautious, use his jab to dictate the pace of the fight, and make a clean-sweep across the judges’ scorecards.

The pick: Ciryl Gane to win via unanimous decision.

#2 UFC Fight Night: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

This is another brilliant matchup. Krylov is a severely underrated fighter. And come Fight Night, he would surely be looking to get this bout to the ground right away.

On the contrary, Magomed Ankalaev will be aiming to keep the fight standing and tee off on Nikita Krylov. Make no mistake about it, Krylov has a strong, ever-evolving striking skill set. However, he’ll have to mix things up to survive on the feet against Ankalaev.

Regardless, Magomed Ankalaev, being a brilliant striker, is likely to catch Krylov and put him out. Ankalaev has excellent distance-management with his strikes and will also time Krylov’s entries into striking range, for the knockout.

The pick: Magomed Ankalaev to win via KO/TKO.

🇺🇦 Krylov v Ankalaev 🇷🇺



Two fighters looking to make moves at 205!#UFCVegas20 | Saturday 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/QwHAlJL17j — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 26, 2021

#UFC Fight Night: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Another fight on the main card of the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane event features Angela Hill. She is set to take on Ashley Yoder in a women’s strawweight matchup.

One can expect Overkill to utilize her footwork and effectively defend herself from Ashley Yoder. Meanwhile, Yoder would be fighting tooth and nail to out-grapple and trap Hill against the fence

That said, Angela Hill’s striking has gotten even better. This, coupled with, Overkill’s experience and improved takedown defense would likely help her out-strike and defeat Yoder.

The pick: Angela Hill to win via unanimous decision.