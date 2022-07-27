3 ONE Championship fighters who have never been finished in the circle

Because of the way ONE Championship’s ruleset is structured, action in the circle is exceptionally conducive to producing epic knockouts and spectacular submissions. That’s why it’s not out of the ordinary to witness a live ONE Championship event littered with finishes from top to bottom.

That being said, there are two types of fighters in ONE: those with a penchant for scoring highlight-reel finishes and those who get finished.

While there’s a profound appreciation for fighters who can end any opponent’s night early, fighters who have incredible durability should also be celebrated for their toughness. It's safe to say that there are a lot of these durable athletes.

With that in mind, here are three ONE Championship fighters who have never been finished in the circle.

#3 Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon has only been finished once in his career, and that came early when he was starting out in Thailand’s regional circuits.

The Muay Thai phenom took a left elbow in the fourth round from Sangtien Sor Sornsing, which ended the fight abruptly. However, that seemed to have awoken ‘The Iron Man’ and Rodtang proceeded to go on a rampage.

Today, Rodtang is arguably the most explosive fighter in the world with his come-forward style. Even more impressive is his ability to take solid punishment to the head and body without so much as flinching.

Since joining ONE in 2018, Rodtang has never been stopped in the circle — no one has even come close to tarnishing that near-impossible feat.

#2 ONE Championship's featherweight king Thanh Le

The ONE featherweight world champion has done nothing but knock out opponents in the circle and look invincible while doing so.

The Vietnamese-American suffered his only stoppage loss in 2018, which was prior to his arrival in ONE Championship. Since then, he has been determined to show that he is not going to suffer the same fate ever again.

Despite employing his high-octane style of fighting against dangerous strikers like Martin Nguyen and Ryogo Takahashi, Le has managed to avoid taking dangerous shots while inflicting significant damage. Not even prolific grapplers like Yusup Saadulaev and Garry Tonon could stop his rampage in the featherweight division.

He’ll be putting his unblemished ONE Championship run at stake at ONE 160 when he faces yet another knockout threat in Tang Kai.

#1 ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes

Only three men have been able to defeat Adriano Moraes in his career, and all of them did so via split decision.

Moraes is one of the greatest world champions in the history of ONE Championship and currently reigns as the ONE flyweight world champion. Along the way, he has avenged his losses against two of the three men who have defeated him in the circle.

‘Mikinho’ also owns the distinction of dealing the first stoppage loss to MMA legend Demetrious Johnson. At ONE on TNT 1 last year, Moraes scored the biggest win of his life when he knocked out Johnson in the second round of their world title encounter.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, the pair will face each other in an epic rematch that will surely keep fans at the edge of their seats.

Will ‘Mighty Mouse’ return the favor by beating the Brazilian fighter and taking his belt, or will Moraes cement his place in history as the only man to beat Johnson twice?

