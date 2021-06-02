3 potential opponents for Diego Sanchez's farewell fight in the UFC

Following an uncharacteristic altercation with Joshua Fabia, Diego Sanchez found himself in murky waters as he was released from the UFC just before his fight against Donald Cerrone.

Much to the delight of his fans, in response to all the tumult, Sanchez parted ways with his trainer Joshua Fabia soon after his release from the promotion.

Although Sanchez is no longer a part of UFC, President Dana White admitted he had a soft spot for 'The Nightmare' and all the other fighters that were a part of 'TUF 1'.

It would be hard for White to end their association on bad terms, considering how Sanchez had been with the promotion through its rise from the ashes.

It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give! It is honestly in @danawhite hands who I fight, I have no choice in it nor do the match makers #endofanera — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) January 10, 2021

What's more, White was only too happy to offer Sanchez a farewell fight to ensure that the southpaw gets to draw the curtains on his career on a high.

"I love the kid. He wanted one more fight, (and) I was going to give it to him," admitted White.

Here's who we think could feature in a fight against 'The Nightmare' before he bows out for good.

Also read: Diego Sanchez reveals Joshua Fabia was controlling his OnlyFans account

#3 Diego Sanchez vs Donald Cerrone

We imagine this fight will be the first that comes to the minds of the matchmakers. Before his tussle with Fabia that led to Sanchez's release, 'The Nightmare' was slated to butt heads with Donald Cerrone.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Waterson Weigh-in

Sanchez's search for closure comes as no surprise. If Sanchez were to return, a fight against Donald Cerrone would make the most sense.

#2 Diego Sanchez vs Robbie Lawler

A scrap between these old warhorses would undoubtedly be an action-packed affair. Although there may be no fireworks like one would expect from a fight between top-ranked contenders, both fighters still have a competitive fire burning in them that could see them through to the end.

Diego Sanchez and Robbie Lawler have been actively competing across multiple promotions since the early 2000s.

UFC 181 - Hendricks v Lawler

As they find themselves in the twilight of their respective careers, a fight between the two would be an homage to the long and illustrious stints they have enjoyed in the combat sports circuit.

#1 Diego Sanchez vs Conor McGregor

McGregor v Cerrone

While this matchup is the unlikeliest of the three, we like to believe it could materialize into something meaningful considering all that went down last year.

Ahead of his most recent fight against Jake Matthews at UFC 253, Diego Sanchez admitted he would love to bring his storied career to an end with a fight against Conor McGregor, considering it would do wonders for his legacy.

However, UFC President Dana White played spoilsport to the party and dropped the hammer on this fight as he was not very keen on pitting his cash-cow up against an unranked opponent who was well past his prime.

@TheNotoriousMMA I know your last fight was not your best showing, stand tall you are a legend & will continue to have more legendary success! It looks to be cowboy for my UFC finale. Sanchez versus McGregor will always be in the ether! HMU in the dm I might Have a bone for you. — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 4, 2021

Nonetheless, ahead of what would have been his final fight against Donald Cerrone, Diego Sanchez took to social media to declare that 'Sanchez versus McGregor will always be in the ether!'

While many fighters would love to butt heads with a veteran of Diego Sanchez's stature, these were our picks.

Who do you think Sanchez should fight? Let us know in the comments!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.