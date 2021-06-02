Diego Sanchez reveals Joshua Fabia was controlling his OnlyFans account

The Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia saga took another turn as the UFC fighter took to Twitter to clarify that he had no control over his OnlyFans account. He revealed that Joshua Fabia and his assistant Rebecca Hidalgo handled the UFC fighter's account.

This was a huge discovery as Sanchez regularly posted on his OnlyFans and talked to fans on their DMs. Sanchez also made a return to Twitter after taking an almost five-month sabbatical from the social media website.

This is Diego I’m back! To my fans I have to be honest I have nothing to do with Diego Sanchez @onlyfans that was all Joshua fabia and Rebbeca Hidalgo his assistant. So please don’t entertain the illusion and I’m sorry if some loyal fans thought they were talking to me in the DM. — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) June 2, 2021

Diego Sanchez's departure from the UFC preceded 'The Nightmare' and Fabia's public fallout. Fabia had an enormous hand to play in the fighter's removal from the UFC.

Fabia asked the promotion for Sanchez's history of medical records. This happened before 'The Nightmare's' fight against Donald Cerrone. When Sanchez failed to confirm that he wasn't suffering from any long-term medical conditions before the fight, the UFC terminated his contract.

The situation got so bad that it reached Dana White. The UFC president had to clarify that he still loved Diego Sanchez and respected him. Meanwhile, Sanchez parted ways with Fabia and accused White of not talking to him on the phone.

There were many twists and turns in the story, with Fabia being the originator of most of the drama. He accused Diego of drug abuse, which degraded the fighter's image in front of the MMA world.

Joshua Fabia trashes Diego Sanchez after their public split

Joshua Fabia recently appeared on the Behind the Scenes podcast with Summer Helene for his first post-split interview, where he blasted his former client and student. He also accused Diego Sanchez of 'throwing his fight' against Michael Chiesa.

Their relationship and Fabia's ability as a coach was always under severe scrutiny. Leaving Fabia could be better for Diego Sanchez in the long run.

