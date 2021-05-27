3 reasons why Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva is the greatest rivalry in TUF history

UFC's iconic reality show The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is set to make a comeback on television. The 29th season of TUF will go on air from June 1 on the ESPN+ network. Apart from providing a platform for up-and-coming talent, TUF has also acted as a breeding ground for many heated rivalries in UFC history.

T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, and many others tried to get the better of each other as rival coaches on TUF before making it to the UFC octagon. However, none of those rivalries come close to the one between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.

The veteran fighters coached opposite each other on 'The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3' in 2014. Although the rivals never made it to the UFC octagon to fight each other, here is the list of three reasons why Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva is the greatest rivalry in TUF history.

#3 Chael Sonnen is one of the best promoters

Chael Sonnen introduced the idea of trash-talking and self-promotion in the UFC long before Conor McGregor's rise. Sonnen was never a fan-favorite, much less a likable fighter for many. But it hardly matters as long as people are willing to pay for your fights, even if it is to watch you lose.

'The American Gangster' fought for the UFC title three times in his UFC career and there is no debate that trash-talking played a major role in him getting those opportunities. While Wanderlei Silva played his part well on TUF Brazil, it was Chael Sonnen who truly sold their rivalry to the masses.

#2 The most famous incident in TUF history involved Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva

Apart from episodes involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor or Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, there have been very few incidents of high-profile UFC fighters coming to blows on a public platform. TUF is arguably the most iconic product of the UFC besides its PPV and fight night events.

Silva and Sonnen's TUF brawl is synonymous with TUF for a large number of UFC fans and an even greater number still remember the brawl as the most memorable moment in the show's history.

#1 Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva had a history

UFC fighters in recent times have realized the importance of self-promotion. Irrespective of what everyone claims, most of the nasty things said on public platforms and social media are nothing more than a conscious effort to get fans interested in fights. That wasn't the case with Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.

Both maintained a cordial relationship with each other until Sonnen said some nasty things about Brazil while promoting the Anderson Silva rematch. Sonnen's remarks permanently spoiled his relationship with Wanderlei and transformed it into one of genuine hatred long before they ever crossed paths in their competitive lives. TUF only served as a public platform for the rivalry to brew.