3 reasons why Ciryl Gane will continue his undefeated streak at UFC Vegas 30 and 2 reasons why he won't

The main event of UFC Vegas 30 this weekend is an enticing heavyweight match-up between third-ranked Ciryl Gane and fifth-ranked Alexander Volkov.

With Stipe Miocic's return to the octagon yet to be ascertained and Jon Jones locked in a pay dispute with the UFC, the winner of this bout won't be far away from a title shot. Francis Ngannou will defend the strap against Derrick Lewis next, following which either Gane or Volkov could fight for the gold.

With a professional MMA record of 8-0, Ciryl Gane has opened as the betting favorite in his bout against Alexander Volkov. Here are three reasons why he will keep his undefeated streak going at UFC Vegas 30 and two reasons why he won't.

#5 Will - Alexander Volkov has come up short against the heavyweight elite

UFC 229: Lewis v Volkov

Alexander Volkov made his UFC debut in 2016 and quickly notched up wins over Timothy Johnson, Roy Nelson, Stefan Struve and a former champion in Fabricio Werdum. He also has wins over Alistair Overeem, Greg Hardy and Walt Harris.

However, in his two fights against men currently in the top ten of the heavyweight division, Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, Volkov came up short. In fact, he has only one win over a currently ranked fighter - #11 Harris.

Volkov's loss to Lewis was rather unfortunate, as he was caught flush with only 11 seconds left in the final round after dominating for the most part. But in the clash against Blaydes, he was thoroughly outwrestled in a rather dull main event.

Alexander Volkov's record against top UFC heavyweights isn't great, and there's certainly no doubt that Ciryl Gane is among the best in the division right now.

#4 Won't - Ciryl Gane's technical striking could find a match in Alexander Volkov

UFC 254: Volkov v Harris

While Alexander Volkov has suffered two losses to big names, his striking acumen cannot be questioned. A talented kickboxer who isn't like the other power punchers at heavyweight, 'Drago' has technical nous and a keen understanding of range.

Volkov has consistently resorted to leg and body kicks, wearing his opponent down from a distance and relying on a sharp jab to initiate attacks while also countering when necessary. The Russian's striking is right up there with the best in the UFC's heavyweight division, and he also has the power to end a fight in a matter of seconds.

Ciryl Gane's striking, built on a base of Muay Thai, is splendid. But Volkov certainly won't be completely out of place on the feet and has the equalizer to match 'Bon Gamin' in this category. On paper, Gane may be the better striker, but it would be criminal to rule Volkov out.

#3 Will - Ciryl Gane has shown marked technical improvements and high fight IQ

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

Yes, Ciryl Gane made his professional MMA debut only three years ago, but he has moved up the ranks like a knife slicing through butter. Having made his UFC debut in his fourth pro fight, the Frenchman has gone on a comfortable five-fight win streak in the promotion.

In his most recent octagon appearance against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Gane showed several technical improvements apart from remarkable fight IQ. He refused to be drawn into a slugfest, using a snappy jab and smart kicks to outpoint 'Bigi Boy'. It wasn't the prettiest performance, but it was one that sent a clear message about his intentions to win.

Ciryl Gane also proved that he can go five rounds, something which will come in handy at UFC Vegas 30. There's a reason he's ranked third after only five fights in the UFC - he's getting better rapidly.

#2 Won't - Alexander Volkov is in his prime and has far more experience

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Volkov

If Ciryl Gane is yet to reach his fighting prime, his opponent Alexander Volkov is certainly close to his. With wins over Overeem and Harris in his last two fights, Volkov is riding a wave of momentum, and seems to be physically and technically better than ever.

At 32 years old, 'Drago' has nine UFC fights and 41 professional MMA fights under his belt, and has faced a variety of styles since making his debut in April 2009. He has a significant edge when it comes to experience, and this will give him the ability to adjust to a relatively unpredictable fighter in Gane.

#1 Will - Ciryl Gane has superior grappling

UFC Fight Night Rozenstruik v Ciryl Gane: Weigh-Ins

Ciryl Gane made a splash on UFC debut as he submitted Raphael Pessoa with an arm-triangle choke. He followed that up with a heel-hook submission of Don'Tale Mayes just two months later, establishing himself as one of the more capable and willing grapplers in the heavyweight division.

More tellingly, 'Bon Gamin' has been superb in the clinch. He has landed several takedowns from close quarters, and even dispatched former champion Junior dos Santos with a powerful elbow from the clinch. Gane's positive tendency to look for finishes instead of maintaining control could use Alexander Volkov problems.

The Russian is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt, and his striking-dominant style means that his skills in other departments aren't recognized often. But given his size, he's been susceptible to takedowns in the past. He's been submitted twice in his professional MMA career, and despite flashes of brilliance such as his takedown of Blaydes, he hasn't displayed a grappling game that instills confidence against someone like Gane.

This might turn out to be a game-changer during the UFC Vegas 30 main event between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

