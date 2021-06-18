3 reasons why Conor McGregor's 'snake' taunt of T.J. Dillashaw is a classic UFC moment

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has given the MMA community many memorable moments over the years.

Be it inside the cage or outside of it, McGregor’s microphone skills, combat arsenal, wittiness, and undeniably entertaining persona have helped him etch his name as one of the biggest stars in the fight game’s history.

One such classic moment immortalized by Conor McGregor came to fruition courtesy of his iconic ‘snake’ taunt against T.J. Dillashaw back in 2015. Today, we take a brief look at what makes the infamous taunt a classic UFC moment:

#3 Conor McGregor was at the peak of his trash-talking prime during those years

Conor McGregor’s trash-talking attacks and his aura of dominance were at their peak around the 2015-2017 time period. This became increasingly evident as the TUF season starring McGregor and Urijah Faber aired in 2015 before Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated fight against Jose Aldo.

Upon seeing T.J. Dillashaw return to the gathering of the TUF contestants octagon-side, Conor McGregor took a jibe at Dillashaw and stated:

“There’s the little snake in the grass right there. Hey, little boy. You lost. Where’s your mommy, little boy?”

Additionally, Conor McGregor suggested that T.J. Dillashaw was betraying his longtime friend and coach Urijah Faber and siding with his new coach Duane Ludwig instead. McGregor continued:

“I’d like to congratulate you and your coach Duane (Ludwig). Great win, man. Well done. Urijah thinks Duane’s a snake though. What do you think, eh?”

T.J. Dillashaw responded by claiming that different people have different opinions. Not one to be outdone, Conor McGregor capitalized on the air of discomfort in the situation. McGregor once again urged Urijah Faber to “man up” and recognize that Dillashaw isn’t really with Faber and his team (Team Alpha Male) anymore. McGregor emphasized that Dillashaw is now loyal to Ludwig.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor also went on to take shots at all of the Team Alpha Male (TAM) fighters, insinuating that most of them lost to Jose Aldo. McGregor added that he had just beaten TAM member Chad Mendes.

Faber tried to hit back at McGregor by indicating that Mendes took the fight on short notice, but McGregor’s unparalleled gift of gab proved to be too much for ‘The California Kid’. In the end, it was ‘Notorious’ who was proven to be right, as Dillashaw and TAM had a highly publicized split in the months to come.

#2 Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber – Banter and respect

There’s a reason why Conor McGregor is known as ‘Mystic Mac’ in the combat sports world. As noted, McGregor’s predictions about T.J. Dillashaw leaving Team Alpha Male eventually came true when Dillashaw parted ways with the gym to train with Duane Ludwig full-time.

What followed after the Dillashaw-TAM split was a string of accusations hurled by both Dillashaw and Faber at one another. Many TAM members, such as Cody Garbrandt, sided with Faber, whereas others preferred to stay neutral and avoided picking sides between Faber and former teammate Dillashaw.

Regardless, one of the biggest talking points of the TUF: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber season in 2015 was the respect Conor McGregor, and Urijah Faber had for one another. Make no mistake about it; this was the classic trash-talking ‘Notorious’ McGregor at his very best against a crafty veteran in Faber who never backed down from any challenge.

Nevertheless, the banter between Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber was largely lighthearted, and something that became crystal clear was the respect these two MMA icons had for each other.

The verbal back and forth, the jokes, Mystic Mac’s predictions, Faber’s willingness to engage in trash talk with Conor McGregor, and so much more resulted in this TUF season becoming one of the best in the show’s history. And needless to say, the "snake in the grass" moment proved to be one of the season’s highlights.

VIDEO: Conor McGregor tells Urijah Faber he needs to 'man up' and fight TJ Dillashaw https://t.co/FQrneMRZkw #TUF pic.twitter.com/2fPC6mMHG2 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) September 24, 2015

#1 Conor McGregor’s legend grew without him even having to fight T.J. Dillashaw or Urijah Faber

UFC icon Conor McGregor’s "snake" taunt of T.J. Dillashaw and its aftermath paint a rather intriguing picture – something that future MMA fighters could most definitely learn from. By simply speaking his mind aloud, McGregor helped his legend grow without even laying a finger on T.J. Dillashaw or Urijah Faber.

Conor McGregor just made his observations and spoke what was on his mind. While most people would’ve likely shied away from speaking their mind to a legend like Faber, particularly in an awkward situation like Faber’s and TAM’s equation with Dillashaw at the time, McGregor didn’t care.

Staying true to his devil-may-care persona, Conor McGregor not only successfully taunted Dillashaw but also provided MMA fans worldwide a classic moment in UFC history. Effectively, McGregor just reminded the world of something essential: Watch out for the snake in the grass. Be careful about who you trust.

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy matchup next. The McGregor vs. Poirier 3 lightweight bout will headline the UFC 264 fight card on July 10th, 2021. Additionally, T.J. Dillashaw is scheduled to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on July 24th, 2021.

Edited by Avinash Tewari