3 reasons why Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 shouldn't happen

Jake Paul recently extended his professional boxing record to an undefeated 4-0 with a tight win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Following the fight, which Paul edged with scorecards reading 78-74, 77-75 and 75-77, Woodley demanded a rematch against the YouTuber-turned-boxer. While Paul initially appeared unwilling to consider the possibility, he later relented on one condition: Woodley had to get the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo he had agreed to get if he lost.

In the post-fight press conference, 'The Chosen One' expressed confidence in getting the rematch done, saying:

"It’s done, we’re doing the rematch. I have to get that win. It was too close. This is a movie, ain’t nobody going to push the needle like me and him did. We sold the sh*t out of this pay-per-view. I think everyone was excited about it. … He was tough. He was fatigued in the fight and he found a way to keep pushing through. I can never knock him for that, but we have to run it back."

However, a rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley might not be the ideal scenario for both parties. Here are three reasons why it shouldn't happen.

#3 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 1 didn't really live up to expectations

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Outside the storyline of a social media star taking on an explosive MMA fighter, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley didn't really live up to expectations. The eight-round battle saw Paul exhausted by the end of it, while Woodley didn't generate high output despite having a cardiovascular advantage.

Paul jabbed away in the initial exchanges, with Woodley content to counter and bank on 'The Problem Child' gassing out. But even in the second half of the fight, the former UFC welterweight champion simply didn't engage often enough for the judges to give him rounds.

Woodley's post-fight comments were proof enough of how lackluster the fight really was:

"I thought I won, I was surprised it was a split decision. I thought it was close. I thought he had won some rounds. Early on the rounds were close. If I can go back I’d kick myself because I could’ve made it a little more convincing, but I was just trying to feel it out and take my time. I knew he was going to throw a lot of jabs and I knew he was going to feint and pressure. I wasn’t surprised when they said split decision, but I thought it was going to be me."

Had the first meeting been a barn-burner, it might've made sense to book a rematch. But with Woodley's overhand right in the fourth round that rocked Paul being the only highlight of the fight, a second contest doesn't really inspire the same excitement.

#2 Jake Paul needs to face actual boxers

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul's boxing record currently stands at 4-0 but none of the names on his list of conquests are true boxers.

Paul's first pro fight was against YouTuber AnEson Gib, who clearly didn't have the skills to challenge him at the time. Former NBA player Nate Robinson was next, and he was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout in a fight which saw not only a significant size mismatch but also a horribly apparent skill mismatch.

Former welterweight contender Ben Askren was also dispatched in the first round by Paul. 'Funky' was horribly out of shape for the fight and didn't seem to have done any real training. Tyron Woodley, while a world-class fighter in his prime, has never been the most talented pure boxer, as was evident this weekend.

Jake Paul needs to start fighting real boxers if he's going to prove himself as a legitimate pugilist, since it's now established that he isn't entirely hopeless with the gloves on. Opponents like Tommy Fury might be more his taste, speaking of which...

#1 Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have other interesting potential fights

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

There's no pressing need for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley to meet in the boxing ring since both men have plenty of tantalizing fights lined up outside each other.

Paul is a big draw and has a plethora of potential opponents. Even if he doesn't fight a pure boxer as discussed earlier, foes like Dillon Danis and KSI could be targeted. If the 24-year-old takes the conventional route, a long-awaited showdown against Tommy Fury could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Woodley has already been linked to fights against Jake Paul's boxing trainer J'Leon Love and former boxing superstar Oscar De La Hoya, who is making a comeback to professional competition against Vitor Belfort in September.

Paul vs Woodley might've sold a decent number of pay-per-views, but it might be time for the duo to explore other avenues of opportunity.

