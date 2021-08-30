5 possible next opponents for Jake Paul after his win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul extended his professional boxing record to an undefeated 4-0 with a split-decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland, Ohio today.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer started the fight on the offensive as he jabbed away at Woodley, who seemed content to let Paul gas out. Although Paul tired significantly and was rocked badly in the fourth round, he held on for the win as Woodley generated very little output in what has become an all-too-familiar pattern.

Post the fight, which saw scorecards of 78-74, 77-75 and 75-77, Paul and Woodley exchanged words and appeared to make a deal to fight each other in a rematch. But with the deal based on the flimsy premise of a tattoo, anything can happen in the future.

Here are five possible next opponents for Jake Paul after his win over Tyron Woodley.

#5 Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has consistently chimed in on the phenomenon of YouTubers transitioning to the world of professional boxing. He had this to say about Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley:

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

However, despite seemingly being unimpressed with the Showtime pay-per-view main event, Diaz could be on Jake Paul's hit list. In the post-fight press conference, Paul labeled the UFC fighter "a fanboy", stoking the flames for a potential meeting.

Diaz is an excellent boxer and will probably be a bridge too far to cross for Paul, who didn't exactly dazzle against Woodley. But a step up in competition might be exactly what 'The Problem Child' needs, especially considering the fact that Paul vs Diaz would be a box-office hit.

