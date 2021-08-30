"I’ll knock him out cold or I’ll retire" - Dillon Danis promises to fight Jake Paul if the latter wins against Tyron Woodley 

Dillon Danis has been after Jake Paul for a while and has now issued a new challenge to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Ahead of Jake Paul's much-awaited boxing match with Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis took to Twitter to make a promise to his followers that if 'The Problem Child' managed to win on Sunday night, he would either do the honors of "knocking him out cold" or retire.

"If Jake Paul actually wins tonight I'll knock him out cold or I'll retire," Dillon Danis wrote.

if jake paul actually wins tonight i’ll knock him out cold or i’ll retire — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 30, 2021

Dillon Danis went on to post a picture of Jake Paul going through the ropes after taking a big hand from Tyron Woodley.

"I'd put your head through those ropes and dance on it," Dillon Danis captioned the post.

i’d put your head though those ropes and dance on it. pic.twitter.com/QPjXDPmVa6 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 30, 2021

Danis also opined that Jake Paul was "flat-footed," has "basic overhands," and closes his eyes when he strikes, which makes him an easy target.

jake is very flat footed basic overhands closes his eyes when he throws that’s easy work — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 30, 2021

Previously, Dillon Danis tried to troll in a bizarre wager, where he stated that he would pay a fan $1,000 if Jake Paul walked away with the win.

If Jake Paul wins this fight I’ll give 1 person who likes this tweet $1000



Must be following @dillondanis — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 26, 2021

Despite all the taunts targeted at him on social media, Jake Paul managed to secure a split decision win (78-74, 77-75, 75-77) over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

#PaulWoodley official scorecards.



Do you agree with the judges? pic.twitter.com/EI9hGMbpIS — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul dedicates win to hometown, gives props to Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul gave credit to Tyron Woodley for putting up a tougher fight than he expected and showed respect towards his opponent despite all the trash-talking leading to the contest. Paul also dedicated his win to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, which was also the fight's venue.

"He's a tough opponent. He's been boxing, striking, fighting... whatever you wanna call it, for 20-something years. I've been doing this for three years as of a couple of days ago. This one's for my city, this one's for Cleveland. It was a tougher fight than I expected. My legs felt weird since the locker room. I don't know what's wrong with me, but he's a tough opponent. All respect to Tyron, he's a Hall-of-Famer. He's a good boxer. He came in shape. I have nothing but respect for him," Jake Paul said.

