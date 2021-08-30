"I appreciate it, fanboy" - Jake Paul trolls Nate Diaz after the UFC star was unimpressed with the fight against Tyron Woodley

A battle of words on Twitter between Jake Paul and UFC fighter Nate Diaz carried on further after the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event wrapped up in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul, after Nate Diaz's criticism of his fight, responded back 'The Stockton Slugger' in the post-fight press conference, saying:

"You know, again, another loser talking up. Of course, he wants a pay day, you know I'm the money fighter, one of the money fighters now in boxing. The guy's got a chin but he doesn't land punches right? You know, that fight's there, no problem. Thank you for the attention, thank you for watching me. I appreciate it, fanboy!"

Jake Paul on Nate Diaz's tweet: Another loser, talking up. Of course he wants a payday. Thank you for the attention. Thank you for watching me. I appreciate it, fanboy. #PaulWoodley — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 30, 2021

Watch Jake Paul talk about Nate Diaz's tweet below:

Paul's reply came after Nat Diaz tweeted one of his signature one-liners after the fight.

"These guys both suck," said Nate Diaz via Twitter.

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul even took the time to respond to the Stockton native's tweet, making fun of the UFC welterweight, saying:

"I read this with a lisp."

I read this with a lisp https://t.co/udnt4cC9wx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury almost got in a fight backstage

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were involved in a backstage brawl that might have ignited into a melee. Fury, who defeated Anthony Taylor on Jake Paul's undercard, said:

"He confronted me in the hallway there, with all that 15-20 team of him jump all over us. We [were] there, we were ready to fight there and then. He's big in front of camera but small by himself and Jake Paul realized tonight how hard the sport of boxing is, when he got clipped with a little shot [by Tyron Woodley]. So imagine if he got hit and dropped."

Watch Tommy Fury's full post-fight press conference where he talks about Jake Paul below:

Who do you think will win in a boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury? Will 'The Problem Child' continue his undefeated reign or will the likewise undefeated Englishman prove too much for Paul? Let us know below!

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh