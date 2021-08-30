"These guys both suck" - Nate Diaz, Israel Adesanya, Daniel Cormier, and other MMA fighters react to Jake Paul's split decision win over Tyron Woodley

In one of the most anticipated combat sports events of the year, Jake Paul proved to the world that he isn't a one-trick pony as he defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision and took his record to 4-0.

Being the polarizing figure he is, it's no surprise that the MMA community was rallying behind former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Chosen One' has put people to sleep with his knockout power, and the mixed martial arts community was hoping to see him do the same to Jake Paul.

While Tyron Woodley gave Jake Paul the toughest challenge of his four-fight boxing career so far, he was unable to get the job done. In the fourth round, Woodley had Paul badly hurt, but 'The Problem Child' managed to keep his wits about him. As soon as the bout ended, fighters from the MMA world took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Unsurprisingly, Stockton native Nate Diaz was not impressed.

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya harked back to his UFC 263 fight against Marvin Vettori, where he grabbed the Italian's bottom during a clinch.

Grab dem cheeks…

Do it when you hug him.

He hates it lol 🍑👋🏾 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 30, 2021

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who dethroned Tyron Woodley and kicked off his losing skid, wasn't impressed with the fight, either. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' tweeted a 'facepalm' emoji to express his disappointment.

🤦🏿‍♂️ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 30, 2021

Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier, who's had his own feud with Jake Paul, was quick to give an unbiased assessment. Cormier believes Woodley should have pressured when he had Jake Paul hurt. DC highlighted that it was Paul's activity that won him the decision.

Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

Gilbert Burns gave props to Jake Paul for his boxing skills.

Jake can box no much but way better then we thought! T Wood make the 💰but he don’t want to fight anymore 🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 30, 2021

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes Tyron Woodley won the fight.

I thought Tyron won but man the commentators don’t ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 30, 2021

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith wasn't impressed, posting a 'yawn' emoji in his tweet.

🥱 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 30, 2021

Controversial UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was also baffled with the judging for the fight.

Lol yea boxing is stupid AF with their judging! Like what? Like how? https://t.co/fG9e4rHWqw — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 30, 2021

Tyron Woodley wants an immediate rematch with Jake Paul

Immediately after Jake Paul was declared the winner, Ariel Helwani conducted the in-ring post-fight interview. During this exchange, Tyron Woodley claimed he had done enough to secure an immediate rematch.

Woodley claimed he landed more power punches, had Jake Paul hurt, and that he and Paul would make for another massive pay-per-view. Jake Paul stated that if Tyron Woodley gets the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo, they can perhaps meet in the ring for a rematch.

However, there is no official word on that yet.

