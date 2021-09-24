3 reasons why Nick Diaz should get a UFC welterweight title shot - and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Nick Diaz will make his return to the UFC this weekend. He's set to fight Robbie Lawler in a five-round middleweight showdown at UFC 266.

The pay-per-view will mark Nick Diaz's first trip to the octagon since 2015. But in recent interviews, he's already spoken of taking a shot at UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

So, assuming he beats Robbie Lawler, does Nick Diaz really deserve a shot at the UFC welterweight champion?

The truth is that there are arguments for and against it. So with that in mind, here are three reasons why Nick Diaz should get a shot at Kamaru Usman – and two reasons why he shouldn’t.

#3. Nick Diaz remains one of the biggest superstars in the UFC

Few UFC fighters can pique the interest of the fans quite like Nick Diaz

While the UFC has always prided itself on being the promotion that sees the best face-off, the truth is very different.

Sure, a lengthy winning streak can earn a fighter a UFC title shot. But particularly since the promotion’s 2016 buyout at the hands of Endeavor, the UFC has become much more about putting on fights that will draw the most money.

Right now, the UFC welterweight title challenger who could draw the most money is probably Nick Diaz.

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC since January 2015. He also hasn’t won a fight in the octagon since 2011, but somehow, he remains a genuine superstar. One of the most polarizing fighters in MMA, Diaz simply draws the fans in, whether that’s because they adore him or because they want to see him get beaten up.

The UFC has seen several pay-per-views draw over a million buys over the years, but only a handful of fighters have headlined those shows. Not many of them are still around. Nick Diaz, though, is one of them.

That makes him a far bigger star than UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s other potential challengers right now. It also means that a title fight for Diaz would be hugely tempting for the UFC to book.

