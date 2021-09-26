3 reasons why Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler may not deliver as expected

The Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight seems to be overshadowing the stacked UFC 266 event. The bout is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for MMA fans to witness pure magic.

The bout featuring Diaz and Lawler doesn't involve any title. But it is still one of the most high-profile events the UFC has arranged in a long time. The comeback of two of the biggest UFC legends has made fight fans nostalgic and hyped up for the weekend.

Nick Diaz, 'Stockton's finest', promises absolute war and violence every time he steps into the octagon. That is something he hasn't done since 2015. Meanwhile, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has reeled in more pay-per-views because of his rich legacy and crisp boxing skills.

The two fighters fought for the first time in 2004, where Diaz knocked out 'Ruthless' at UFC 47. Their rematch, which comes after 17 years, is tipped to be a historic event. But will it meet the expectations of UFC fans?

Here are three reasons why Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 may not deliver as expected:

#3. Nick Diaz hasn't competed in six years

UFC 183: Anderson Silva vs. Nick Diaz (left)

Nick Diaz is an MMA legend who has competed in several MMA promotions. He has also won many championships, including the Strikeforce and EliteXC welterweight titles.

After making his UFC debut in 2003, he went to war with a number of MMA legends. Dias has fought against Robbie Lawler, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva, among others.

ESPN MMA @espnmma @nickdiaz209 This fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 was the last time we saw Nick Diaz compete in MMA, but he left us with an iconic photo. @nickdiaz209 This fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 was the last time we saw Nick Diaz compete in MMA, but he left us with an iconic photo. https://t.co/LlkhbC8kcY

In 2015, Nick Diaz faced UFC middleweight GOAT Anderson Silva in one of the most iconic battles in MMA history. After testing positive for marijuana following the bout, Diaz was suspended from the sport for five years. One of the reasons why the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight is a big deal is the long lay-off after which Diaz has returned.

While Nick Diaz always stays in shape because of his love for triathlons, he has been out of competition for a long time. Ahead of UFC 266, the Stockton native doesn't look as sharp as he used to. How much of an effect ring rust has on his performance is a matter that remains to be see., But that could be a significant factor on Sunday.

One cannot find many names in MMA who have been the same version of themselves after as long a hiatus as Nick Diaz's.

#2. Robbie Lawler hasn't won in the past four years

UFC 181 - Hendricks vs. Lawler

Robbie Lawler has been comparatively more active than Nick Diaz. His most recent MMA bout came in 2020 against Neil Magny. The former UFC welterweight champion has had a 19-year-long MMA career. But he has been on the bench for a while.

Technically, it could be easier for Lawler to get into his stride when he enters the octagon at UFC 266. 'Ruthless' also didn't even create a fuss when Nick Diaz asked for the fight to be moved up to middleweight just days ahead of the event.

But Lawler hasn't won a single bout in the past four years, so will he able to change that against Nick Diaz? Robbie Lawler's last MMA win came in 2017 against Donald Cerrone via a unanimous decision. Since that win against 'Cowboy', Lawler hasn't won once.

It is very likely Lawler may fail to showcase his fireworks when he returns to UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena on September 25.

#1. Nick Diaz hasn't knocked out an opponent in a decade

Nick Diaz landing ground and pound on Paul Daley

Nick Diaz is famous for his high-volume striking and relentless pace. Due to his ability to pin his opponents against the cage, the Stockton native has picked up 13 knockout wins in his 37-fight MMA career.

Diaz has knocked out several MMA veterans, including Robbie Lawler and Frank Shamrock. However, it has been a while he has done that.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Nick Diaz returns to the UFC in just 15 days time 🔥



Relive one of the craziest rounds of all time as Diaz and Paul Daley went hell for leather in Strikeforce! Nick Diaz returns to the UFC in just 15 days time 🔥



Relive one of the craziest rounds of all time as Diaz and Paul Daley went hell for leather in Strikeforce! https://t.co/Mp1VmasEmS

The last time Nick Diaz knocked someone out was in 2011, when he put away Paul Daley in round one in a Strikeforce main event. In the following four years, Diaz went 1-2-1 in the UFC before getting suspended in 2015 by the USADA.

As he returns to UFC 266 after six years away from active competition, it is ulikely Diaz may put an opponent to sleep, especially Robbie Lawler. For that reason, it seems the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight may fail to deliver the goods.

