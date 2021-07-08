3 reasons why Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler is the perfect fight to book

One of the UFC’s most polarizing stars, Nick Diaz is all set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon in September at UFC 266.

Many UFC fans would have hoped for a high-profile opponent for Nick Diaz’s return, but instead, reports suggest he’ll be facing former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler.

It’s an interesting bout for several reasons, and in fact, despite Diaz’s high profile, a fight with Lawler makes much more sense than matching him with a top-level contender right now.

So with this in mind, here are three reasons why Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler is the perfect fight to book.

#1 Nick Diaz’s first fight with Robbie Lawler was a genuine classic

Nick Diaz's first fight with Robbie Lawler was one of the best of 2004

Newer UFC fans probably won’t realize that the fight at UFC 266 between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler is a rematch of an earlier fight from UFC 47, way back in April 2004.

In fact, 17 years is easily a UFC record for the longest time between an initial fight and a rematch.

However, it shouldn’t take long for the UFC to ensure that fans in 2021 know all about Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 1 by the time their second fight comes around.

That’s because the first fight was a bonafide classic that will make for perfect highlight reel fodder when it comes to building their clash at UFC 266.

At the time, most fans were heavily favoring Lawler to win the fight. ‘Ruthless Robbie’ had been pegged as one of the top prospects in the UFC welterweight division, while Nick Diaz was largely unknown, having made his UFC debut a few months beforehand.

And so nobody expected Diaz – known primarily as a grappler – to trade punches with Lawler, a renowned knockout artist.

Even fewer fans expected Diaz to actually get the better of him, using what would become known as the ‘Stockton Slap’ to stun Lawler and trigger him into swinging wildly.

Despite commentator Joe Rogan suggesting he’d “bitten off more than he could chew,” though, the second round saw Nick Diaz land a crushing right hand to Lawler’s jaw, dropping him face-first and forcing a referee stoppage.

The fight was one of the best of 2004 and arguably overshadowed UFC 47’s main event of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz. If anything, it’s surprising that it’s taken this long to book a rematch.

Regardless though, this rematch will be incredibly easy for the UFC to promote and could even trigger more fan interest in the promotion’s older shows – making it a win for all parties.

#2 Nick Diaz has been out of action for over six years

Nick Diaz has not fought in the UFC since his 2015 clash with Anderson Silva

Many fans were probably hoping the UFC would match Nick Diaz with one of their top welterweights in his return bout. Names like Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal and even Colby Covington probably would’ve come to mind as potential foes for the Stockton native.

However, in reality, it probably would’ve been an awful idea for the UFC to throw Diaz to the wolves, so to speak.

Sure, Nick Diaz is a tremendously talented fighter who has beaten some all-time greats during his career. He’s also renowned for keeping himself in tremendous shape, meaning his cardio probably won’t be an issue in his return.

But the fact is that by the time UFC 266 comes around, Diaz will be a 38-year-old man who hasn’t set foot in the octagon since January 2015, well over six years ago.

To expect any fighter to return after six years on the shelf and instantly compete with someone like Chimaev or Masvidal would be folly, regardless of Diaz’s status as a big-name UFC star.

That’s why Robbie Lawler is a much smarter opponent for him to face. ‘Ruthless Robbie’ still has a certain amount of name-value as a former UFC welterweight champion, but it’s also safe to say that his best days are behind him.

Lawler’s title reign basically began right before Diaz’s last octagon appearance, and while he put on some classic title defenses, he’s also currently riding a terrible four-fight losing streak.

Essentially, Lawler might be the least dangerous “name” opponent that the UFC could’ve handed Diaz right now, making him the perfect foe.

#3 Robbie Lawler shouldn’t be facing high-level opponents at this point

Robbie Lawler is currently on a four-fight losing streak

For as much as the UFC ought to be protecting Nick Diaz from facing a top-level welterweight contender at this point, they should also be considering what to do with Robbie Lawler.

‘Ruthless Robbie’ will go down in UFC history as one of the most exciting fighters of all time, and his wars with Carlos Condit, Rory MacDonald and Johny Hendricks remain among the UFC’s greatest-ever fights.

But as was previously mentioned, Lawler is now on a four-fight losing streak, and he hasn’t looked like the fighter who terrorized his division.

Most notably, Lawler’s once-famed durability is now fading fast, and although he hasn’t been knocked out since his fight with Woodley, it’s probably fair to say that putting him in with a concussive puncher wouldn’t be a good idea.

That’s why Nick Diaz is the perfect opponent for him right now. Diaz has knocked plenty of opponents out in his time – including Lawler back in 2004 – but he’s never been what you’d class as a power puncher. Instead, he is more renowned for his volume, as well as his ground game.

And when you add in his advanced age and the long layoff he’s returning from, he might be an opponent that the equally aged Lawler can beat.

There’s nothing wrong with using older fighters to build up younger stars – it’s something the UFC has done for years – but sometimes it’s fairer to throw a legend a more winnable fight, and by booking this rematch, the UFC are doing that for both Lawler and Diaz.

