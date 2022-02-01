3 reasons to relive the excitement of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' on Netflix

'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' is one of the biggest reality TV competitions in recent memory.

The show has garnered a bevy of accolades since its original airing in early 2021, including two major awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), one for 'Best Non-Scripted Entertainment' and the other for 'Best Adaptation of an Existing Format'.

Because of its massive success, the series has been picked up on global streaming giant, Netflix. If you’re a first-time watcher and are intrigued by the martial arts ethos the Asian organization brings to 'The Apprentice' franchise, then there’s no question you should watch it right now.

If you watched the series in its first run last year, there are still a handful of reasons for you to relive all the drama of its 13 intense episodes. The show uniquely combines the world of martial arts with the cutthroat world of business and the result is a totally new experience, unlike any of 'The Apprentice' iterations that came before it.

The show launches on Netflix today, February 1, and is available in over 150 countries. Here are three reasons why fans should tune in.

#3. Exciting physical challenges featuring ONE Championship superstars

One of the most significant departures of the series from the show’s original format is the introduction of physical challenges.

Each week, candidates from all over the world are tasked to participate in exciting tests of strength, agility and endurance. Of course, this being a ONE-produced show, there are special guest appearances from some of the biggest names in the martial arts community along the way.

This includes martial arts legends Georges ‘GSP’ St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, former ONE welterweight world champion Ben ‘Funky’ Askren, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, karate world champion ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt and more.

Witness these superstars in their element, participating in various physical tasks alongside the candidates and sometimes even against them. It’s truly a unique aspect of the show that breathes new life into the iconic series.

